How To Deal With FOMO This Holiday Season

The pandemic has undoubtedly put a damper on many things and has also changed the way people do things now. The pandemic has taken away many things we enjoy, like hobbies, jobs, and, most importantly, visiting and hanging around family and friends. Now, most people are stuck distancing themselves from others. It can lead to people putting themselves in a rut and FOMO (the fear of missing out).

Now that the holiday season is approaching, these can be difficult times. Some may see others socializing with their significant others, family, and friends while they can’t do so.

If you feel like you’re in that position or know someone to be, here are some ways and tips for dealing with and overcoming FOMO this year. It may feel as this year is a total loss, and you don’t know where to turn, but it gets better. Stay positive, keep a healthy outlook every day, and remember that these unpredictable and challenging times will pass.

Limit your time on social media

Yes, social media is everywhere, and most of everyone has a cell phone in hand, but limit the time you spend on social media platforms. Social media can give people false and skewed information about anyone and everyone. Remember that social media isn’t offering the connection you want; it’s giving you this “perfect” picture of others socializing, and it’s not that “perfect” at all. This could give you a warped view of things, and that’s not what you need on top of your FOMO.

Create your happiness

Create your happiness. Do what makes you happy. This is the time to do so. A part of dealing with FOMO comes with sadness, loneliness, and maybe even feeling somewhat unsatisfied with your own life. Use this time to connect with yourself and learn about yourself. Think back to what you used to do that genuinely made you happy.

Reach out to friends and loved ones

One big takeaway is that you can always reach out to your friends and loved ones. Don’t ever hesitate to do so, and don’t ever think they don’t want to be bothered with you either. Family is family, and friends are friends, and they are going to stick around for you forever, no matter the situation. They are always going to want to be there if something is wrong and you need an ear.

Express your gratitude

Always, always, always express your gratitude and how thankful you are, especially during these times. Yes, it can be challenging, and you may have moments of doubt, fear, and loneliness, but always remember that you woke up healthy this morning. Writing down some positive affirmations and journaling about what you’re grateful for could spike in your mood as well.



















