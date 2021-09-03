How To Build a Better Living Room With Sectional Sofas

Whether you’re moving into a new home and looking to start fresh with all new furniture, or simply doing a little bit of redecorating, sectionals can be an excellent way of adding functional elegance to your space. Sectionals are one of the most versatile types of furniture you can purchase. Their ability to split and cover corners makes them ideal for snug spaces—they allow for an extra amount of seating to entertain guests without taking up too much room or leaving the space feeling cumbersome and crowded.

Sectionals are also perfect for taking naps! If your house is too small for a guest room or you simply need to accommodate more guests than you have the bedroom space to handle, sectionals offer a perfect additional sleep space because of their size and comfortability. They also make a comfortable and cozy place to hang out with the family during movie night or board game night.

The living room and family room are two of the most public spaces in the home. Chances are, this is where you’ll be doing the vast majority of entertaining for guests when they come over, as well as where you’ll be spending the most time with your family and other loved ones. Designing a space that is both stylish and functional is crucial to representing yourself well to those outside the home, as well as ensuring that those within the home have a place where they’re eager to spend time.

When shopping for a new sectional—or any furniture for that matter—you want to make sure that the set you take home reflects your style as well as the unique size requirements of your space. This starts with taking a few measurements, but it also means running down a style checklist. Try flipping through a few magazines to figure out what pieces resonate with you. Are you attracted to a sleek, modern style? Or perhaps you prefer something a little more classic and homier. All of this is important to be sure of before you start shopping so you have a map of what it is you’re searching for.

When debating whether to consult professionals, you may consider talking to a few interior designers. Oftentimes, interior designers will charge expensive fees for the simplest consultation and still end up bullying you into buying their products or designing your space in a way that fits with their aesthetic palette rather than what works for you and your family.

This can similarly be said for employees at your local furniture store. Though care is taken to make sure the experience is welcoming—with refreshments at the door and finely staged rooms—you’ll notice quickly that the employees will follow you about asking if you need help. This may seem innocuous, but they are actually salesman who earn a commission based on the products you buy—they will try to push you to purchase the products that will yield them the highest commission.

When you talk with the commission-free designers at 1StopBedrooms, you won’t get any pushy sales tactics. Instead, they will ask questions and start a conversation around what it is you want and need out of your next sectional sofa, and help steer you in the proper direction of finding the exact piece that will work for you and your family. No shady sales tactics—just good, old-fashioned customer service.

Whether or not you choose to consult with designers, you can use the filtering and search tools to help narrow the selections. Unlike when you purchase in-store, you won’t find stocking to be an issue—on the contrary, you will find some of the widest selections on sofas available, so it helps to cut the list down to precisely what suits your needs.

The next thing that you’ll notice is different from what you’re used to seeing in stores is the price tag. When you shop from the big retailers, you’re actually paying a premium that helps cover their overhead expenses. That free soda at the door is actually coming out of your pocket with your purchase. At 1Stop, you’re shopping direct, so everything you pay goes to the actual quality of the piece itself.

Speaking of quality, at 1StopBedrooms, you’ll find the best products from the best brands—including the same ones available at your fancy, local furniture store for a fraction of the cost. When shopping for new furniture, chances are you want something that will last you a long time, and finding a sectional sofa made with the best materials is as easy as the click of the button. With financing available, if you need it, there’s no reason you can’t get started building a better living room with a brand-new sectional sofa.



















