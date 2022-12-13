How to Add a Beautiful Mural Wall to Your Home

Inside your glass house, chained? Towering over your head, dull, repetitive walls surround you. The interior’s dismal, white color lacks patterns and designs. You must be bored, for sure. Well, that makes sense. Since our eyes are primarily drawn to the architecture of walls, they are arguably more significant than floors whenever it pertains to the overall attractiveness of the design. We don’t walk while gazing down at the ground. Everywhere the time, barriers are all around us. It would be such a shame to continuously be fixated on lifeless objects. Would you like to escape this monotony of single-colored design schemes? Why not decorate your wall with some colorful murals? Mural wallpapers will become more and more popular over time. They have the power to entirely change the ambiance of your environment and bring it into the 21st century. To fit your preferences, mural wallpaper is available in a wide range of hues and patterns. Consider wallpaper murals as easily manageable and adaptable adhesive wallpaper. It is already 2023. Don’t you think a new update to brighten your surroundings should come with the New Year? In this piece, I’ll tell you how to apply beautiful mural walls to your home yourself. Trust me, it is easier than you would expect it to be!

Prepare your material prior to installation

Lay your mural wallpaper on the ground and recalculate the dimensions to ensure you have got the correct size. Since wall murals that are peel-and-stick overlap quite a bit, you have some flexibility with dimensions. Just make sure you are not short on size. Using the prescribed wide gaffer tape at the top, align the first mural panel and attach it to the desired wall. The most important step in the procedure is aligning your mural accurately with the wall. You have to that the mural panel is level and straight because if it isn’t, the other panels won’t be either. The error will start building up and in the end you will have a symmetry reminiscent of the leaning tower of Pisa. Afterward, you’ll engineer a hinge with the tape to hold the panel in place while enabling you to peel off the top few inches of the paper that is covering the underside. The self-adhesive layer will then be visible. Peel off the entire layer, and then follow the process explained below.

Pressure is the key

Apply pressure to the top section of the semi-rigid mural panel by starting in the middle and moving outward in horizontal and vertical directions with the provided felt squeegee. The best approach to complete this task is slowly and steadily, applying just about enough force to eliminate creases and air bubbles. Do not rush. If you do get an air pocket or kink in the mural, carefully remove it off the wall just beyond the defect and apply it again. Reattach it using the squeegee by sliding from the panel’s outside in both directions, all the way to the edges. Follow the process for all other panels and voila! You have installed the mural panels yourself!

Conclusion

As you know, we are stranded in times of global crisis. Living costs are soaring to new levels every day. Our obsessions are not going to end anytime soon and we can escape the unending effects of this crisis by introducing a change to our surroundings. Mural walls are the way to go. So what are you waiting for? Rush out and get something to elevate the look of the room!