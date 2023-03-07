How Feasible Is It To Truly Work For Yourself?

From time to time, it’s good to review what our life opportunities are. This can be true even if we have pressing obligations like children to look after, a job we need to attend for forty hours a week, or even personal responsibilities, like your approach to getting back in shape.

When you review the opportunities in front of you, sometimes you can see a better path instead of the one you’re on. There’s something to be said for commitment and loyalty towards your current path of course, sometimes this can be absolutely essential to get ahead. But that doesn’t mean a path that no longer serves you should be your focal point in life.

For example, it might be that despite working for a company for some time, you’re starting to wonder how feasible it could be to work for yourself. This kind of question can be both terrifying and inspiring to ask, because all of a sudden, many options and avenues may come to light. In this post, we’ll discuss what those are, and how to make the best of them:

Finding Gig & Freelance Work

You may or may not wish to make a full career of it, but finding gigs and freelance work can be ideal for people looking for the next opportunity. It can be quite lucrative if you know where to look. Thankfully, this helpful guide by Zarif Haque shows how to curate a career in the gig economy. You can also use platforms like Upwork to sell creative capabilities or skills like technical copywriting or selling your art in the best way.

Becoming A Consultant

Consulting is a great way to earn money and can inspire you to leverage your work experience across multiple fields. A self-employed entity that showcases your experience portfolio might enable to you consult with certain businesses as an outsourced project manager or someone who can steer startups in your field in the right direction. Perhaps you’ll also offer tuition for certain measures, like helping some pass their licensing exams. If you have the technical skills and capabilities, odds are you can provide this essential measure to others.

Remote Job Possibilities

Remote working is not longer just a luxury, it’s absolutely something prospective job-hunters look out for in order to define a better work balance, or to enjoy the use of their own office space. After all, if a good portion of your work is formatted through computer systems, why couldn’t you work online? Organizing this more capably through a worthwhile contact can help you define a better work path, or perhaps even help you consider which route you’d like to go down. Software engineering and system administrators, for instance, are both routes and roles that can help you remote most of the time. It’s no wonder why digital nomadism has become such an essential necessity for so many. While this is not necessarily the same thing as working for yourself, it can be a good stop on the way there, and get you used to the routes and rhythms of curating a professional path.

With this advice, you’re sure to at least get started on the path to working for yourself in the best way.