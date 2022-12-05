Holiday Gift Guide: 30 Items To Buy For Your BAUCE Friend ft Black Women-Owned Businesses

Giving your friend a great gift is just one way to bring in the holiday cheer! But do you know the other way? Giving them a gift that is not only thoughtful but is from a brand that is black women-owned. The old saying rings true “it’s the thought that counts”, and if you want to make a statement this holiday season by supporting black women-owned businesses and by giving your friends that cute mug with an empowering message or lifestyle journal that will keep them organized in their wellness journey, go for it. After all, BAUCEs know that a great gift keeps on giving and we are giving only the very best!

Here are 30 black women-owned gift ideas that are sure to make your best girlfriend squeal in delight and give immense support to black women-owned brands that are creating spaces to support the next generation of black women entrepreneurs and content creators.

Why have your mocha latte or vanilla iced chai in a basic mug on Christmas morning when you can have the “Black Girl Coffee Club Clear Mug”? For all the BAUCE besties who love sipping coffee before starting their day, an investment into an entrepreneur, influencer, and content creator Jazz Moné’s business is a gift-giving exclusive.

Jazz loves creating unique and fun content that caters to amplifying, advocating, and inspiring black women and girls so, if you’re looking for a mug for your friend who needs their daily dose of caffeine plus wants them to feel good even on a lazy day, get your friend a mug with powerful sayings such as “Daily Mood: Growing & Healing” or“Boss Energy Only”, a gift sure to make your friend feel empowered and an even more coffee, mug loving bad BAUCE.

Safety first at a discounted holiday price! Andi Atteberry of Blingsting, the nation’s leading provider of trend-driven self-defence accessories, is giving BAUCE besties holiday deals and safety essential accessories all at an affordable price. Unfortunately, we are living in troubled times and BAUCE’s safety is our number one priority. At Blingsting this holiday season, you can grab your friends’ items that are not only cute and blinged out but also helpful in dangerous situations. Whether they are travelling alone, hanging at the bar or club, or simply getting off work late at night, you can be comforted with the fact that your girls are safe and ready for anything with Blingsting’s Stun Devices, Pepper Sprays, Safety Sets, Escape Hammers, Safety Alarms, and even First Aide Kits.

Get into the holiday spirit in a safe way with the idea that our BAUCE friends will be able to go out, be assured that they have something for protection, and can still rock a cute, blinged-out accessory that can go on a backpack or purse keychain. Be BACUED up and most of all SAFE!

Feel protected while you chat with your friends about the upcoming holidays with Seventh House’s phone cases! Seventh House’s founders and lifelong best friends Bri and Briah created these phone cases such as the “Let Me Get The Sage” and the “Abundance is Your Birthright”, with the intention of cultivating positive energy and soothing vibes every time you pick up and send out a phone call.

BAUCEs, when you gift your friends one of these phone cases, not only will it go through the process of being personally saged and smudged with palo santo to help promote healthy communication before packaging, it will be made with recycled materials, and be designed with intent and high quality. So, BAUCE’s enter the Seventh House and pick out your friend a new phone case under a collection uniquely designed and named, with the desire to bring serene abundance and tranquillity.

BAUCE’s not only is the holiday season the best time for a night out with your friends in your best outfit, but also a time to wear your best gold, silver, and resin affordable jewellery pieces. Oma The Label founder and New York-based fashion stylist Neumi Anekhe made it her mission to bring to life a jewellery and fashion brand that not only your friends can gush over as the perfect Christmas gift but also create a brand that would not only provide high-quality fashion jewellery but further diversify the representation for black women that have dominated modern and sustainable fashion.

BAUCEs rule the holiday get-together with your friends as you walk in with either an Oma The Label “Nova Choker” or the “Bente Hoops”. Be the talk of the holiday festivities BAUCE’s when you and your friends show up and show out in Oma The Label pieces!

BAUCE’s it’s time for you and your best gal pal to wrap your hair up in Fanm Djanm, just in time for the holiday sales, Christmas snow, and chilly wind! Fanm Djanm is a zero-waste policy, Austin TX made, and sustainable fashion and lifestyle brand, that creator and founder Paola Mathé takes pride in. She has incorporated hand-sewn, carefully selected fabrics and dyes that hail from various African countries in order to support local entrepreneurs. Her headwraps would make a beautiful gift you and your friends can not only enjoy in style but feel good that your purchase is going to a good cause.

These headwraps come in many colors and designs so BAUCEs and friends can look the part at the holiday brunch on a windy Sunday, and even have the choice of wearing not just Fanm Djanm’s headwraps such as the “Briye”, “Mala Mala”, and “Poze Dark”, but also have the option of gifting Mommy and Me headwraps, headbands, bucket hats, Kaftan tunic dresses, and TI Mache accessories. BAUCE’s give the gift of black woman empowerment and inspiration by dazzling in Fanm Djanm!

Sit down at Christmas Eve dinner with a Black Girl Magic Wine made exclusively by the largest black women-owned wine company-McBride Sisters! A chic gift made for sweet sipping, the McBride Sisters founders Andréa and Robin have transformed the wine industry in which they have a passion for inclusivity, accessibility, social awareness, and sustainability all in the pleasure of a glass of wine.

BAUCEs can gift a bottle of pure wine to that friend or friends who collect wine, love a glass after work, or simply want a bottle when hosting day parties. The McBride Sisters’ wine company represents black sisterhood, dedication to craft, and strength to reach your dreams so, come to the Winter Wonderland party with Black Girl Magic in a wine bottle. You have numerous selections from the “Grand Sangria Rouge” to make a delicious cocktail, the “Black Girl Magic Sparkling Brut” to pair with the homemade cheesecake and even the “Lit Girl Luxury Set” that comes with novels written by black women. The holiday season rings in the perfect friend gift and tasty wine. Cheers!

Be an uplifting and essential BAUCE along with your besties this holiday season with the BWAE clothing and accessories brand. When Essence Smith of ELMS Events and Chelsey Carter of the Alex Carter Brand started the Black Women Are Essential brand, they did it in response to the turmoil that black women essential workers were dealing with when Covid-19 first hit the country.

Their brand stands for being supportive and impactful to major injustices and causes that affect the black community such as services to black women and girls and gaining justice for gun violence victims like Breonna Taylor. BAUCE’s stand together in solidarity and gift your friend an inspiring piece of BWAE’s clothing like the “Beige Juneteenth – Black Joy T-Shirt” or the “BWAE Trucker Hat”. We as black women are essential to the world and society and you can showcase that this holiday season.

BAUCE’s, your gift will make everyone ooze with envy at the holiday party when you give your friend the adorable handmade clay earrings from mother/daughter duo company Eleanor Jade Handmade! Mother and daughter bonds and a passion for creating jewelry is the key to success for Eleanor and Jade, especially when sharing their creations.

Their clay earrings are cute, sustainable, hypoallergenic, and most of all the perfect gift for friends who want to stand out at the Christmas tree lighting! And the best part? Not only do these clay earrings make a great Christmas gift but also a bridal gift for that June summer wedding. Eleanor Jade Handmade has a bridal collection that is sure to make your best friend a lovely sight!

BAUCE’s spread the affirming self-love this holiday season by gifting your friend a deck of cards with 30 self-love affirmations that they can go to sleep and wake up to every day. When Aisha Beau Frisbey, content creator and public speaker created these cards, she wanted you to read each love note with a sense of pride for accomplishing anything to your heart’s content and every time you pick up a card, your days, mid-days, and nights will be a bit more peaceful.

Self-reflection can be deeper than we know, and with this deck of cards, your friends can receive a gift with purpose, quality, and personal value.

Give a gift to your besties that keep the shade at bay and your style BAUCEified with the ChristianaHJones sunglasses. A luxury sunglasses fashion brand that is taking the industry by storm. Worn by famous faces like Beyonce and Lizzo, Christiana H Jones sunglasses will make your friend the star of the Christmas party.

Named after the culture’s biggest names-Aaliyah and Biggie Smalls to name a few, these sunglasses will give you one more chance or whatever Biggie said, to be the talk of the holiday festivities once more.

BAUCEs, gift your friend the beauty and traditional craftsmanship that Senegalese designer and founder of Expedition Subsahara Sofi has to offer in her handwoven, sustainable coasters that will surely look beautiful sitting in your bestie’s bedroom. Why have the basic coaster when you can have one that is uniquely designed? The Expedition Subsahara brand offers a dazzling decorating experience as you shop for different colors, patterns, and designs through kitchen, storage, bedroom, and living room merchandise.

Your friend will love the pop of color her bedside table will have as you nab the Expedition Subsahara “Badara Coasters (set of 4)” or the “Ndeye Coasters (set of 4)”, all at an affordable price.

Where there’s a Christmas tree, there’s a budding plant best friend looking for the perfect gardening kit. BAUCE’s it’s time to get your green thumb badge with Hortiki Plants. Founded by Dr Victoria LeBeaux, she wanted to make being a plant mom enjoyable and most of all sustainable, organic, and Eco-friendly.

So, support the environment and give your plant friend the plant and gardening kit they need! Hortiki Plants kits include everything you need and there are even options for mini gardening as well.

When your friend needs that “Spennanight” bag, BAUCE’s Noite Rose has got the deets for that perfect gift! Whether it’s for the all-girls holiday trip to Cancun or a nice snow night in, Noite Rose’s founder and designer Diandra Noelle has designed her silky-smooth nightwear to represent black women who are bold, fierce, and confident in who they are – whether in some jeans or in her “Not Your Mama’s Moo Moo”.

This makes the perfect gift for that friend who’s tired of that same old coffee-spilt nighty and is looking for something not only classy and comfy while lounging, but as Diandra puts it “it’s for those of us who want to lounge in the house but still think “oh girl, you still got it” when passing a hallway mirror.” Throw those baggy sleep shorts in the hamper and throw on a set of Noite Rose! The Spend The Night Bag Luxe Set includes the Noite Rose Garment, Leather Tote, Eyeglasses Pouch, Slippers, and Noite Rose Wine Tumbler.

Give thanks to your bestie for being born this holiday season by gifting them a special gift from the heart-a birthstone jewelry piece from Aquarian Thoughts. BAUCE’s we all have that one friend who wears all kinds of accessories so why not surprise them this Christmas by giving them a gift that shows that you’re happy they are here?

Founder and designer Nadirah B’s brand is designed with materials such as rose-cut gemstones, vintage brass components, hand-dyed silks, and a wide variety of colors and vibrant hues. Aquarian Thoughts jewelry makes a stunning and unique gift and if your friend was born in steamy July or chilly October, a birthstone-created piece is sure to be a holiday hit.

BAUCE’s it’s a Poppin Nail Christmas with the Lisa Nail Lacquer nail polish brand! A nail care brand that is not only black woman-owned but vegan, cruelty-free, and non-toxic that will have your friend wanting to show off that new manicure at the holiday get-together.

The nail polish comes in various colors with unique names such as “Hi Honey”, Early Sunset” and even a major mood- “I Need A Margherita”. So, get into Lisa Nail Lacquer and gift your friend a nail polish that will make her next manicure turn heads.

Ho Ho Ho and a holiday LaTèla silk scarf! BAUCE’s simplicity meets elegance and minimalist essentials in the LaTèla silk scarves, founded and designed by Jamaican-born, Brooklyn, NY-based Shannon Di Russo.

These scarves would make a great gift for that friend who not only likes intricate patterns, handcrafted fabrics, and fierce colors, but who also likes to wear an accessory that is truly versatile. Wear the “Illusioni” on your neck with the v-neck sweater, wrap the “Anemone” around the handle of your tote or mini backpack, and even wear the “Jacque” on your hair to protect against the icy wind, or even as a bandeau top for the annual Christmas work party! Stand out and gift your friend an accessory that is a statement within itself.

BAUCE’s give the gift of the great outdoors with a piece of ITA Leisure’s outdoor goods and furniture collection this holiday season. A variety of products ranging from totes and beach chairs, leisure tables, to beach towels and mini market bags, ITA Leisure, founded by Jade Akintola is nature personified in handwoven textiles, eye-catching colors, and most of all comfortability, high-quality, and ability to own the great outdoors in style.

So, when the holidays pass and spring rolls around, BAUCE’s your gift of the “Ile Blanket” made from textiles of Nigerian aso-oke, or the “The Terra Throw” designed in collaboration with LA-based multidisciplinary artist Kenesha Sneed, will make even Yogi Bear or Free Willy jealous when your friend arrives on the beach or campsite in ITA Leisure!

What’s a holiday season without hot chocolate and chocolate truffles!? The perfect, sweet, and delicious gift of Midunu Chocolates of Ghana, founded by Chef Selassie Atadika, is rich in flavors of cocoa and fruits, spices, coffee, teas, tisanes, Calabash nutmeg and Nigerian Yaji.

BAUCEs, your friend will thank you for this gift, as it is not only black women founded and owned but powerful in name as many of the hot chocolates and chocolate truffles have been honored with names of African women who have inspired the ingredients and recipes. Order a box of Midunu chocolates such as the “Adwoa Dark Chocolate Mix”, it will be the ultimate delicious gift!

Cocoa Santa Claus is coming to town in the form of Christmas-designed home goods by Sunny&Ted! BAUCE’s with Sunny&Ted’s Christmas-themed products that represent black and brown families like the “Cocoa Santa Mug”, “Mrs Cocoa Claus Mug” and “The Nutcracker” Holiday collection, your friend would be able to have not only a gift that represents who they are but has a collection of holiday home goods that can be on the table all year round, not just during the holiday season.

And if your friend only decorates during Christmas, they will have a complete set that brings holiday joy.

BAUCE’s give a gift filled with the sultry aroma of candles, matches, perfume, and much more from the luxury candle and fragrance company-Harlem Candle Co. A company that is not only about selling candles but is about selling the love for sweet smells, and unique fragrances, history, and travel.

This holiday season, your friends can escape into the aromatic world of jazz music and the Harlem Renaissance, an ode to music icons of that era like singer Billie Holiday whom Founder Teri Johnson has admired. Be the talk of the girl’s Christmas extravaganza when your gift featuring the “Billie Holiday Gift Box” would include the “Holiday Candle” a unique blend of balsam, pine needles, mint-infused eucalyptus, and ethereal blue hyacinth that will embody the soul of Billie Holiday. The gift box also includes “Lady Day” candles that have scents like Jasmine Petals and Creamy Gardenia, a set of “Nightclub Map of Harlem” matches, and the white gardenia and vanilla-inspired “Billie eau de parfum”. BAUCE’s this gift will make a special and iconic gift!

An elegant shoe always makes the perfect gift but in the case of Kahmune, BAUCE’s your gift will be worth more than imagined. When founder and designer Jamela A. Acheampong created Kahmune, she wanted to create a shoe line ranging from pumps to sneakers and bags, that is diverse in fabric and quality and is specifically made for darker skin tones since representation still lacks in the fashion industry.

When BAUCE’s gift their friends a pair of Kahmune’s “Becky Pump” or “Kennedy Flat”, they will be awed with the range of colors from “Singapore”, and “Gaborone”, to “Doula” and “Juba”. Each shoe is personally fitted to match your shade, making you feel special that a pair of shoes were made just for you. So, BAUCE’s and besties, grab a pair of Kahmune nudes, put on your best hip-hugging dress, and strut into the holiday party with confidence.

BAUCE’s it’s time to get that afro in formation by gifting the Signature PICK this holiday season. Black woman-owned and designed by New York-based fashion stylist and content creator, Kia Maria aka TheNotoriousKia, the Signature PICK, will make your friends’ kinky afro bouncy, full, and fabulous.

Made from materials that are eco-friendly, it is ornate, functional, and a perfect addition to your haircare supplies. A true salute to BAUCE’s who are curly-haired baddies!

Don’t walk into the holiday party with dry hair! BAUCE’s for those of you who have friends who complain about constant dry hair due to the cold winter season, Kalon Essential’s founder and creator Sincerely Niya has the perfect gift idea in the form of her homemade hair oil. A hair oil filled with ingredients such as Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Hemp Oil, Almond Oil, Argan Oil, Jojoba Oil, Grapeseed Oil, Tea Tree Oil, Vitamin E Oil, and a special blend of Essential Oils.

All ingredients are specifically made to revive and moisturize dry hair, promote hair growth, fight back against dandruff, prevent frizz, and deep condition and most of all make you shine literally from head to toe. BAUCE’s you don’t want to miss out on this gift idea that will surely be an oil bomb!

Christmas time is always a special time to get creative when it comes to gifts and BAUCEs, a gift idea in the form of printable abstract wall art would be the merry cherry on top! Designs by Nadeige founder Nadeige Archin have brought her creative visions to life via wall art that is both inspiring and unique. Her wall art such as the “Sasha Line Art” is a representation and a tribute to black women of all creative and lifestyle backgrounds, she even has printouts for those BAUCE’s friends who are expecting soon.

So, BAUCEs when you shop with Designs by Nadeige for that perfect gift, you will not only get an art piece that will make any bedroom or kitchen wall shine in color and design, but you will gain a new perspective on what black women art truly means in a competitive industry.

Calling all Santa elves and bookworms! BAUCE’s here is the gift ideas of all gift ideas, especially for that one friend who is a major book lover. Illustrator, creative art designer, and founder of ByCandiceChenade Candice Chenade started her brand to bring forth a representation of not just herself in various art forms like bookmarks and birthday cards, but also black women that look like her around the globe.

To be able to capture what black women’s representation in the art field looks like is a gift, and this holiday season -BAUCEs you too can give a gift such as this and bring a smile to your bookworm besties’ faces. After all, why have the standard Barnes and Noble bookmark when you can gift the “4 Pack “I Am” Black Woman Affirmation Bookmark Set” or even the “I Am Blessed Black Woman Bookmark”, all at an affordable price and high quality?

BAUCE’s now we know at the holiday dinner get-together, one of your friends is going to be in a tizzy on what to bake for dessert and Award-winning Author, food writer and recipe developer Jerrelle Guy has the gift you need-her baking cookbook “Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing”.

This isn’t just any cookbook; this cookbook will give you tons of recipes along with a story that has deep meaning for Jerrelle, thus making it the perfect holiday gift with a touch of delicious memories and spiritual meaning. Many of the recipes consist of organic ingredients and less refined sugar desserts and vegan alternatives, making it easier to celebrate the holidays in an enjoyable and healthy way.

Self-care is the best care even during the holidays so, BAUCE’s look no further than black women-owned wellness brand The BlackGirlMagicBox for the gift that your friend will need after the chaos of Christmas!

“The Selfcare Essentials Box” is a gift idea filled with goodies such as the “Manifestation Candle”, self-care and wellness journal, “Affirm That Sip!” mug, body butter, and much more that will get your mind, body, and soul on the right path just in time for the New Year!

BAUCE’s what’s a gift without a little bit of shine? Pat McGrath’s brand of makeup includes the Matte Trance Lipstick, which offers a clean and precise swipe of color and infused oil for hydration and long wear.

Your friend will turn heads in her lip hue of “Deep Rose” or “Nude Venus (Neutral Coral Nude)”, won’t have to worry about smudging it on her cup of spiced eggnog, and will still have a soft shine just in time to smooth Santa Clause on the cheek!

Namaste for the holidays with a gift idea in the form of Be Rooted’s “Namaste” 500-piece puzzle! Now, BAUCE’s 500-piece puzzle might make your head spin but when your busybody friend has been planning the annual Baddies Christmas Sleepover, this relaxing and mind recentering puzzle might just do the trick to take the load off and have a moment of peace.

When Jasmin Foster founded and created her Be Rooted brand, she wanted to inspire and encourage customers and supporters to practice self-care in not just a healthy way but also relaxing and fun ways. By putting together something as simple as a puzzle piece, all your worries and stresses are gone in that moment, and for BAUCEs and friends who are constantly on the go, a moment to decompress is always needed.

BAUCE’s don’t you just love when someone says, “Girl where did you get that bag!?” Well, this holiday season you can shop for a gift from luxury handbag brand “Saturday House”-created by designer, celebrity stylist, and creative director Sonique, and be crowned the Gift Giving BAUCE!

Your gift to your friends from this brand will not only make her stand out at the Christmas Jamboree, but because each handbag is made entirely vegan, comes in various colors, sayings, and sizes, and uses faux leather, the bag you gift will last a long time and look chic on the arm. So, let it snow, and let a Saturday House handbag be your perfect gift idea!

