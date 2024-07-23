Deirdre Roberson, a Detroit native, has taken the fashion world by storm with her innovative brand, EUMELANIN. What sets Roberson apart is her unique blend of expertise – she is both a trained chemist and a visionary fashion designer, merging her scientific knowledge with her creative flair.

Roberson’s journey began with a solid foundation in the sciences. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Xavier University in New Orleans, Louisiana, and later pursued a Master of Science in Chemistry at the University of Detroit Mercy. This rigorous academic background laid the groundwork for her future endeavors.

Leveraging her scientific expertise, Roberson has created an innovative fashion brand that merges science and creativity to combat colorism and celebrate the beauty and diversity of melanin-rich skin tones. In a powerful TEDx Talk titled “Fighting Colorism with Fashion,” Roberson shared her personal experiences with colorism.

Roberson uses her scientific expertise and life experiences to address issues of colorism that she’s faced in her community, which became the driving force behind the creation of EUMELANIN. “I started the brand because I believe fashion can use its powers for good and be a vehicle to send an important message that all shades of skin are beautiful,” says Roberson. “It is important to celebrate all shades, especially those that fashion, beauty, media, and society deem unworthy.”

EUMELANIN is more than just a fashion label – it is a bold statement, a reclamation of the narrative surrounding melanin and its inherent beauty. Roberson’s deep understanding of the chemical properties of melanin allowed her to infuse her designs with a deeper meaning and purpose.

“Our HEX Bags are more than just handbags—they celebrate Black fashion pioneers’ rich history and contributions,” says Roberson. For example, with the HEX Bag, Roberson pays homage to pioneering Black fashion figures. Willi Smith, creator of Williwear, and Hylan Booker, a renowned menswear designer, are among the trailblazers honored. These icons have left indelible marks in the industry, with Smith revolutionizing fashion through the fusion of high fashion and streetwear and Booker being the first Black couturier to head a fashion house. This personal touch allows EUMELANIN’s customers to connect with the brand on a deeper level, fostering a sense of community and cultural pride.

Fun fact. The hexagonal shape of the HEX Bag is a nod to the chemical structure of melanin. “The hexagon, repeated three times in melanin’s structure, reflects the scientific origins of our brand,” Roberson shares. “We are merging our passion for fashion with our deep understanding of the chemistry that makes melanin-rich complexions beautiful and unique.”

“Each piece blends luxury with functionality, ensuring that our products are beautiful, practical, and reflects a deep appreciation for the science behind beauty.” The brand incorporates this inspiration into its fabric, symbolizing strength and resilience.

Roberson strategically named each handbag after a different fashion trailblazer, with the color of the bag representing the skin tone associated with that individual. There is also an added personal touch for consumers as a component of the purchase experience. “When you purchase our bags, you’re not just getting a stylish accessory, but also the story and legacy of the incredible trailblazers they honor.”

For example, the “Zelda” HEX Bag, named after designer Zelda Wynn Valdes, features a deep chocolate brown hue that evokes the warmth and richness of darker skin tones. The card included with the bag shares Valdes’ pioneering achievements, including designing costumes for Josephine Baker, Ella Fitzgerald, and Diahann Carroll, breaking barriers in the fashion world.

Other fashion pioneers include Willi Smith, creator of Williwear, who revolutionized fashion by blurring the lines between high fashion and street fashion, pioneering the concept of “Street couture”; Hylan Booker, a prominent menswear designer who was the first Black couturier in the world to head a fashion house, receiving the coveted Yardley Award as the leading British designer; and Elizabeth Keckley, a former slave who, in 1855, purchased her and her son’s freedom through her successful dressmaking business and became a confidante of Mary Todd Lincoln, the wife of President Abraham Lincoln.

Not only is she an innovative fashion designer, Roberson is a savvy businesswoman who owns the trademark of the chemical structure of melanin to safeguard her brand, maintain market dominance, build consumer trust, and create new revenue opportunities – all of which contribute to the long-term flourishing and expansion of her brand.

“At EUMELANIN, we strive to inspire and empower our community by promoting diversity and excellence in the fashion industry. We plan to expand our product line, increase our global presence, and continue challenging traditional beauty norms through our culturally resonant designs.”

Roberson’s rigorous work is making these plans come to fruition. EUMELANIN gained significant recognition when the brand aired in a national commercial during the Grammy® Awards broadcast on over 20 major television networks, exposing it to a large nationwide audience. Additionally, the introduction of EUMELANIN’s HEX bag on social media garnered viral attention, with the corresponding social media post amassing over 15,000 shares. This viral social media success showed EUMELANIN’s ability to create fashion products that resonate with and impact a broad consumer base.

“Our ultimate goal is to make a lasting impact on the luxury fashion market, creating products that resonate with and honor the beauty of black and brown communities.”

On August 19-21, EUMELANIN will debut the HEX Mini Bag at the Project Show in Las Vegas as part of the IMFC Incubator program the brand is part of.

By seamlessly blending her scientific background with her entrepreneurial spirit and her commitment to social impact, Roberson has positioned herself as a trailblazer and an example of inspiration for aspiring fashion designers, entrepreneurs, and change makers alike.

Her multifaceted career path is a testament to her passion for using her skills and expertise to create positive change. As her ventures continue to grow, Roberson’s unwavering dedication to representation and the power of melanin will undoubtedly continue to make a lasting impact on the fashion landscape and beyond.

To see the EUMELANIN product line, please click here. Follow EUMELANIN on all social media platforms @EUMELANIN