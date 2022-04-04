Easter Traditions From Around the World

Easter is a holiday that is filled with traditions. There are all kinds of interesting, fun and unique traditions that are celebrated all over the world and throughout history and it is interesting to look at some of these traditions and the reasons that they take place each year. Keep reading to discover a few Easter traditions from all over the world.

Giant Easter Omelettes

If you are a fan of omelettes then you may want to visit Haux in France over the Easter holidays. Residents here cook an omelette each year consisting of over 4,500 eggs in a giant pan with the enormous omelette then serving over 1,000 people over the weekend. It is said that Napoleon and his army enjoyed omelettes so much while travelling through the south of France that he ordered the townspeople to make a giant omelette for him and his army to enjoy.

Dressing Up as Witches

You might be confused and think it is Halloween if you are in Finland during Easter as you are likely to see kids dressed up as witches going door to door looking for treats. This is an Easter tradition coming from the belief that witches would fly to Germany to meet with Satan and a rhyming blessing is said to drive away evil spirits.

The Way of the Cross

The Way of the Cross is the process that takes place in the Vatican on Easter Friday starting at the Colosseum and ending at Palatine Hill with people holding candles and stopping 14 times along the way to represent the Stations of the Cross. On Easter Sunday, you will see thousands of people gather in St. Peter’s Square for the Pope’s blessing.

British Traditions

There are also many British traditions that you are more likely to be familiar with and might enjoy with the family each year. Easter eggs have been gifted around the world for years with eggs symbolising new life and rebirth, which is also why there are many other traditions involving eggs like eggshell painting and Easter egg hunts. Other British traditions include Maypole dancing, hot cross buns and Morris dancing.

Few holidays have as many traditions as Easter and there are all kinds of interesting traditions that are celebrated all around the world and throughout history. Hopefully, this post will give you a few fun ideas for ways to enjoy the Easter weekend this year!










