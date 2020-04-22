10 Communities That Help Mompreneurs Grow Their Businesses

As a mother, it can be very difficult to find time in a super busy life for peace and self-progress. Between caring for your child and your partner, balancing work and a budding side hustle, being a BAUCE can almost feel unfathomable. We are here to tell you that your fears shouldn’t get the best of you. As mothers, we know that help can go a long way, and that’s why we are sharing these super helpful communities that we know will give you the tools and tricks to make your mommy-owned business a success. Keep reading to discover a variety of digital platforms that are geared towards helping new age mompreneurs find success in making their business ideas come true.

CEOMOM Magazine is a digital publication that celebrates all things mom and business. Published by For Her Media, they spotlight amazing women who are showing that it’s not about having it all, but having all you want. We give you tips to grow your business and career, as well as health and beauty advice. They call the magazine CEOMOM, not because you have to be an entrepreneur to benefit from its content, but to show that women wear several hats, with mom being one of the most complex. We can go from business suits to casual wear without blinking an eye, in an effort to perform various roles. CEOMOM Magazine is for working mothers, executive moms, and mompreneurs.

BAM is a leading membership-based community in the United States dedicated to serving mom entrepreneurs. As a member, you and your business can benefit from our social media reach of over 35,000 followers between Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest and access to our membership base.

Additionally, their educational events and the annual BAM Success Summit teach you what you need to know to be a successful business owner. From sales and branding social media to press coverage, BAM has you covered with a variety of online connection and live networking events

HeyMama is a platform that has created multiple ways for its membership base to connect both digitally and in-person events that provides its members with lifestyle and business resources.

Heymama provides a network of trusted resources for members to use so that they can focus on building their businesses with vetted professionals (Photography, Graphic Design, Illustration, Copywriting, Writers, Creative Directors, Stylists, Marketing Experts, Funding and Growth Consultants, Accountants, Lawyers, Business Coaches, Investors, Event Planners, Caterers, Personal Assistants, and Public Relations to name a few).

Heymama events take place in various cities nationwide, but the majority of the events occur in NYC, LA, San Francisco, Miami, Denver, and the Hamptons, and growing. Heymama has different types of events – from special dinners at our members’ homes to family events open to all. The majority of events will be visible on the Heymama platform, and members from out of town will be able to join at other city events with advance notice. On occasion, Heymama curates special events and only invites a subset of members. Aside from annual retreats, full and half-day conferences and the occasional sit-down meal, Heymama events are predominantly free to members.

Moms of Business (MOB) is a dynamic family of mom entrepreneurs and business owners across the nation ranging from ages 25-6-+ all either with children or step-children.

As a member, all MOBsters get to…

BE CONNECTED: Opportunities to meet, learn & collaborate with other likeminded mom entrepreneurs.

BE ENGAGED: Opportunities to network through our very active Facebook groups & in person.

BE PROMOTIONAL: Opportunities to share your upcoming events & sales through our daily threads.

Boss Mom comprises of an online community, started from a critically acclaimed book and podcast that focuses on content strategy, systems, parenting, growing business, and mindset shifts for mom entrepreneurs. A YouTube channel is forthcoming and there is a Boss Dad podcast as well.

Working Mother is a mentor, role model, and advocate for the country’s more than 17 million moms who are devoted to their families and committed to their careers. Through [their] website, magazine, research, social networks, and powerful events, Working Mother provides its educated and affluent readers with the community, solutions, and strategies they need to thrive.

The Mom Project is committed to helping women remain active in the workforce in every stage of their journey, and they’re proud to work with employers who are committed to designing and supporting a better workplace with presently 150,000 talented professionals in their network and 2,000 companies signed up to hire moms in their network to drive their businesses forward. They facilitate connections and push for change at both the company and policy levels.

Mocha Moms, Inc. is the premier voice for mothers of color. Through chapters and online, Mocha Moms, Inc. provides support for women of color as they journey through all phases of motherhood while advocating for them nationally. Mocha Moms, Inc. also encourages the spirit of community activism and service among its members. Mocha Moms, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. Mocha Moms, Inc. does not discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, sex, gender, socio-economic level, education, or religion. Anyone who supports the mission and purpose of Mocha Moms, Inc. is welcome to join.

It’s long been said that motherhood doesn’t come with a manual but we thought, why not?

Motherly was born to send expert ideas and mom-to-mom inspiration to women exactly when they need it. Because an uplifting online community full of expert tricks-of-the-trade and inspiring stories were exactly what we were missing the first time we became moms.

Founded by a journalist and an entrepreneur who have five young kids between them (pass the coffee), Motherly is always looking for new ways to make mothers’ lives better.

The MOB Nation empowers moms to launch, grow, and scale their business through the community, networking, support, and education. Benefits of being a MOB Alliance member includes a MOB Nation directory listing on the website and MOB Nation app; access to monthly webinars from experts and pros to help you with everything from social media, to bookkeeping, to branding; 24/7 on-demand access to all previous monthly webinars; exclusive deals and discounts from hundreds of MOB members and partners; referrals, connections, and collaborations; discounted MOBCON tickets; access to their private Alliance only Facebook group for more intimate connections, and support; and VIP access to in-person and virtual meetups!

