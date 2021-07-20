Balling On A Budget! Here’s How To Keep Your Pockets Deep While On Vacation!

Pinching pennies doesn’t have to be boring!

Saving your coins does not mean that you can’t go on vacation, but it does mean that you can be frugal while doing so.

Everyone deserves a vacation. Period. Whether you’re putting in 40 plus hours a week for a company, countless hours as an entrepreneur, or keeping a household maintained on a daily, you deserve to treat yourself and you can do it on a budget.

Oftentimes we tell ourselves that we’ll treat ourselves to a vacation after doing X, Y, Z, or the fan-favorite, “I’ll go once I have this amount of money,” but BAUCE is here to help you enjoy the luxuries in life while also keeping your finances in check.

What do you do when you’ve got the time to vacation and your funds are looking right, but you don’t want to empty your piggy bank while actually enjoying the beach, the cabin, or whatever the ideal vacay looks like to you?

Here’s how to save money while you’re actually on vacation:

Cop your flight tickets in advance.

Here’s where you don’t want to wait until the last minute to make a move! Grab those plane tickets months in advance and thank us later for the money saved by thinking two steps ahead of the game.

Consider a rental property over a hotel.

Ditch the tradition and scout local properties up for rent in the area where you wish to vacation. They usually don’t come with the crazy tax included with the hotel room and you can breathe a little easier if you’re taking the whole family along for a trip, can someone say extra space, please?

Plan out meals and eating expenses.

Budgeting really is life…even on vacation. Sit down with the family or if you’re rolling solo, map out your meals for each day. Maybe allow one or two days to splurge on a fancy restaurant and you’d be surprised at what Groupon has to offer when it comes to dining. Cha-ching!

Bundle it up!

If you’re road-tripping it, look for a rental vehicle that has a deal when you book a hotel at the same time. This will help you kill two birds with one stone and keep your pockets deep at the same time.

Travel during the off-season.

No one ever said that summer was the only season that you could spend on vacation so shake things up a bit and travel during the off-season, your wallet will thank you in the long run!



















