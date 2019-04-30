Here’s The Ultimate Affordable Villa Guide For Your Self-Care Trip to Bali﻿

A prominent island in Indonesia, Bali is known for its captivating beaches and a diversity of traditional and modern culture. It is also one of the more affordable travel destinations where you can live like a king with inexpensive villas that still look like a million bucks. Yes, even villas that are complete with a private pool and even multi-storeyed. Check out this list of the most affordable villas you can find in Bali.

1. The Jas Villas

This Balinese-themed villa is located in central Seminyak which is just a 10-minute walk away from the Seminyak beach. It is also close to the city’s attractions, making it convenient for you to retreat back into your rooms after a full day out. The bedrooms and the dining area surrounds the private pool which gives you the privacy you need. The traditional décor also allows you to bask in Balinese glory.

2. Villa Cuci Matta, Seminyak

If you’re traveling in a group, then this brand new 3-bedroom villa will be just up your alley. Not only is it spacious, but it is also furnished with stylish and trendy pieces with a touch of Balinese elegance. All the bedrooms open up to the central private pool complete with a modern lounge area. This gem is also located in the heart of Seminyak where you will be within walking distance to all the best shopping areas and restaurants. With an impressive interior and lush green surroundings, this villa is the epitome of luxury. The best part is, the price tag is extremely friendly to your wallet.

3. Onlyou Villas

This beachfront villa comes with its own outdoor pool and private patio with garden and oceans views. It also just 100 meters away from the beautiful Amed Beach and a 30-minute drive from Tirta Gangga Water Palace and Lempuyang Temple. The air-conditioned villa is designed with teakwood furniture and natural stones, blending right in with mother nature. You will also never go hungry as the Onlyou restaurant serves up local Indonesian delights, along with international cuisine. If you are up for an outdoor dining experience, barbecue facilities are also available.

This villa option is perfect for those who prefer to explore the hidden areas of Bali beyond the usual tourist spots.

4. Uppala Villas and Spa Umalas



Boasting a large bedroom space that is bright and airy, this villa also comes with a well-equipped kitchen and dining area. The private outdoor pool is right outside the bedroom and is accompanied by a sun deck with sun loungers. This villa is also a prime spot as it is a 10 minute’s drive from Echo Beach and Seminyak’s shopping area. For those looking for a time of relaxation, a spa & wellness center is also available at the villa.

5. Ubud Heaven Penestanan

Surrounded by rice fields and lush greenery, this villa is indeed a tropical heaven. You will enjoy peace and quiet as cars are parked at least 250 meters away from the property. The interior of the villa is decked out in traditional Javanese architecture and rustic wood with a semi-open living area. It also comes with an ensuite bathroom that includes amenities like a bathtub and a shower.

Bicycle rentals are available too which means you can take a ride through the calming fields of Ubud. Central Ubud isn’t too far away as well and you can easily get there via a drive.

6. Cocoa Ubud Villa

Enjoy the cool summer breeze with your very own veranda on this villa. Just outside the front door are a large open concept dining and sitting area which overlooks the pool. On hot afternoons, this veranda will be a nice little refuge from the scorching sun. This layout also makes for the perfect pool party where you can easily run up to the dining table in the middle of your swim whenever you’re feeling peckish. This would be a perfect party villa if you ever need one.

7. Danoya Villa, Seminyak

A unique blend of Mediterranean and Balinese style, this villa is built entirely on an open concept with a big private pool which makes it perfect for families or couples who are looking to bond and get intimate. This stylish villa will give you the solitude you need to hide out on lazy days or when it gets too hot as it is fully air-conditioned. Your very own sunbed chairs are available out by the pool for when you want to get a tan in. Honeymooners can opt for the Imperial One Bedroom Villa for a nice cozy experience.

The villa provides 24-hour facilities and even a semi-butler service so you can rest assured that you will be well taken care of. If that is still not enough, more awaits you as the best restaurants and entertainment spots are only a stroll away from Danoya. This villa is everything you could dream of and more!

8. Aishwarya Exclusive Villas, Sanur

Might be hard to believe that this luxurious and roomy villa is on our budget list, but Aishwarya Exclusive Villas is a dream come true. Adorned with a modern and local artistry, the space not only conveys the true Balinese vibe but offers a serene atmosphere too. There are 17 bedroom villas available on this property, each with its own private pools.

You will find yourself surrounded by scenic frangipani trees and minimalistic gardens all around this villa space. While it might be tucked away in the quiet area of Sanur, the villas do have bicycle and scooter rental services for you to take a ride out into the central areas.

Our list of Bali villas may be of budget options, but they sure do not seem like it. Every villa looks like a dream with modern designs and layouts while keeping with Balinese styles. All of them also come with a private pool so what more can you ask for? Make your experience at the private pools even more unforgettable by purchasing one of the many unique pool floats that The Floatys has to offer. Whether you prefer a little secret hideaway or rather be out shopping, there is always an option for everyone. You can now plan for your next getaway without stressing about the costs.