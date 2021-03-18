6 Post-Workout Skincare Tips That Will Prevent Acne and Irritated Skin

If fitness is your passion, you know that there is nothing better than a good workout. Mentally, good training leaves you pumped, energized, motivated, feeling strong and confident. Moreover, it also has beneficial effects on your body, both long-term and short-term, pumping up your muscles and boosting dopamine levels.

However, we all know there is one downside to everything, and workouts are not an exception. After an hour of intensive training, you might notice that your skin is irritated, swollen, and worn out. You might also see the signs of acne and bumps on your face. Don’t worry: although it’s an unpleasant sight, it is also very typical for workout enthusiasts. Due to the sweat and sebum collecting on your skin, it will be more prone to gather all kinds of dust, dirt, and pollution, resulting in skin irritation and acne.

Luckily, we have a few tips to help your skin with the right post-workout skincare. To find out more about them, follow our guide.

Collagen

Collagen is one of the most abundant proteins in the human body – it builds bones, skin, muscles, and many more. It has multiple beneficial effects on the skin, making it firm and supple. After a workout, it will make your skin more robust and more resistant to environmental factors.

At the same time, collagen is a perfect protein for recovery, as it will help you repair and build your muscles, tendons, ligaments, and all the parts of your body that get stressed during exercising. In the long run, regular collagen supplementation will work out amazingly for your body. An equally often recommended product is bone broth, which works similarly to collagen. However, as there are specific differences between bone broth and collagen, which is why you need to search the web to ensure you’re purchasing the product your body needs.

Sauna

After a workout, sebum and sweat may clog your pores, which, if dealt with incorrectly, may cause acne and badly looking bumps to appear on your skin.

The best way to cleanse your skin pores, is by steaming your face, for example, in a sauna. Steaming opens your pores, making it easier to get rid of bacteria and dirt that accumulate in them. Only fifteen minutes in the heat should be enough to help your skin. If there is no sauna in your gym, you may consider purchasing a steamer and using it at home. The effect of clean and clear skin will be visible right away.

Exfoliating

To get rid of the substances such as dirt and dust from your face, you should start exfoliating your skin. Exfoliation is the process of scraping away dead skin cells using a natural peeling product – anything that would be granular will work. For instance, you can use sugar, orange peels, coffee powder, and many more, especially mixed with aloe. Once you exfoliate your skin, the substances gathered in your pores will come off faster and more efficiently, leaving your skin clearer. Moreover, beauty specialists recommend exfoliating after the steaming, so that the clogged pores are open and cleaning them out is easier.

If exfoliating is too harsh for your gentle skin – as it might be to some individuals, especially right after a workout, when the skin is especially vulnerable – you might also cleanse your skin with a gentle oil cleanser.

Moisturizing

Once you have done your workout and basic skincare, your skin will be clean, but, at the same time, might still be red and itchy. Whether it’s due to the sweat, more blood circulating to your face, or irritating your skin with a harsh towel, you can tamp this down by moisturizing your face. The cooling and anti-inflammatory ingredients in the moisturizer will help your skin, leaving it hydrated and soft.

Look for lightweight and water-based products that are good for your skin type. To get rid of any additional blemishes, you may also use a nourishing serum rich in vitamins. When using those two, you can be sure of a healthy glow.

If you don’t own any special products specifically for skincare, and simply want to get rid of post-workout redness, you might want to use ice packs. Ice will close your pores once again, and reduce the swelling. Just remember to be gentle: after all, your skin might still be sensitive.

Basic Hygiene

One of the most important rules of the right skincare – both for post-workout, as during any other time of the day – is not to touch your face. Especially during the pandemic, it’s crucial to remember this rule, not to move bacteria from sweaty equipment to your face. Aside from increasing the risk of getting infected with COVID-19, frequent face touching might potentially lead to skin infections and breakouts. Even if you use hand sanitizer, the alcohol in the product may cause dry patches if you keep on rubbing your face. Simply wash your hands thoroughly whenever you can, and keep your hands away from your face.

Conclusion

Working out definitely pays off, but also requires a special dose of care and the right body treatment. Contrary to popular opinion, it’s not only about sore muscles, and weakened bones, but also about the skin. Without proper post-workout skincare, your face is bound to be red, swollen, itchy, hurting, and irritated – not to mention bad-looking. Indeed, it is possible to hide these effects with makeup, but it’s always better to deal with the source of the problem by ensuring proper skincare.

Although the already mentioned rules are vital, there are also many other products that you might be using for your face. The general rule is to clean it right, and moisturize it right, using products with healthy ingredients that fit your skin’s needs. Before purchasing a product or trying out a tip found online, always try to read its reviews or opinions, or ask your friends for advice. At the end of the day, it’s all about trying out new methods and finding out what works for you. Good luck.



















