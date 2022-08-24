5 Ways to Inspire Your Child to Love Reading

Reading is one of the essential skills that a child can learn. It helps them develop their vocabulary and comprehension skills and prepares them for future academic success. But unfortunately, many children today do not enjoy reading. It can be due to several different reasons, from not being interested in the topic to not being able to read fluently.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, only about one-third of fourth graders in the United States are reading at a proficient level. If your child is struggling with reading, there are many things that you can do to help them. Here are eight ways to inspire your child to love reading.

1. Read to Them Every Day

One of the best ways to get your child interested in reading is to read to them daily. It can be at bedtime, during story time, or any other time you have together. Reading aloud will help your child to develop a love for books and a desire to learn more about the world around them. Many children’s books are also very entertaining, so this is a great way to bond with your child while teaching them something new. Always try to make reading a part of your daily routine so that it becomes a habit for your child.

2. Make It a Game

Another great way to get your child interested in reading is to make it a game. There are several different ways that you can do this. You can create a scavenger hunt where they have to find specific words in the text.

You can also play word games where they have to come up with as many words as possible that start with a particular letter. You can also turn reading into a competition by seeing who can read the most pages in a day or week. Several apps and websites also offer reading games that your child can play to improve their skills while having fun.

3. Let Them Read What They Want

Many parents make a mistake by forcing their children to read certain books. If your child is not interested in the book you are trying to get them to read, they will not want to do it.

It is essential to let your child choose their books so that they can find something that they are interested in and desire. Most libraries have a great selection of books for your kid, so this is a great place to start. You can also ask their teacher for recommendations or look online for lists of age-appropriate books.

4. Visit the Bookstore or Library Together

Another great way to get your child interested in reading is to visit the bookstore or library together. It can be a fun outing for both of you and give your child a chance to explore all the available books. It is also an excellent opportunity to teach your child how to find books they might be interested in and desire.

You can show them how to look up books by their favorite authors or illustrators, or you can help them find books on topics that fit their interests. A Combo pack for children’s books often comes with a toy or other item related to its content, which can also be an incentive for your child to read.

5. Embrace Technology

In today’s world, technology is everywhere. It is essential to embrace this and use it to your advantage when trying to get your child interested in reading. Several great apps and websites offer interactive stories and games that help your child improve their reading skills. Many of these also keep track of your child’s progress so that you can see how they are doing. You can also find several e-books your child can read on your computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Bottom Line

These are just a few of the many ways that you can get your child interested in reading. Using some or all of these tips can help your child develop a love for reading that will last a lifetime.