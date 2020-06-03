7 Best Ways To Encourage Your Child To Love Learning

Not all students are the same. While some are naturally gifted learners, others have to be motivated to learn. Besides learning in class, parents need to chip in and help their kids to become great learners. The right motivation outside school can help grow the child’s learning desire and ability. But what role can parents play in encouraging children to study?

Below are seven ways you can motivate a child to learn.

Inspire Open Communication

When your child feels free to express his/her opinion, then you are in a better position to know everything concerning his/her education. The challenges he/she faces, what he/she likes or dislikes, what makes him/her comfortable as well as his/her strengths and weaknesses. So, create an environment where the child feels comfortable talking to you. And when he/she does, ensure you validate his/her feelings. When children know their viewpoint is significant, they will be free to talk about their studies without the fear of being judged, ignored, or put down.

Make Learning a Fun Experience

Students will always do something they enjoy. By adding a little fun to the learning experience, you are more likely to encourage your child to be actively involved in learning.

One way to make learning an enjoyable experience is by using game-based learning. This concept involves the use of games as educational tools. Such games encourage more in-depth learning, develop non-cognitive skills, and motivate students to learn more.

Game-based learning tends to be more effective in motivating students to learn because they try harder in games than in regular courses. Besides, the games are more interesting, and they introduce a competitive aspect where the students work even harder to win.

Get Outside Help

Bringing someone from the outside to help your child can take away some tension, which will help encourage your child to learn better. You can hire a tutor or senior student to help your child with work. Sometimes your child will be more likely to listen to another person.

You can also acquire material online to help your child learn better. One example is where you get a well-written essay from an essay writer. To make it more fun, your child can discuss the essay with friends and classmates.

Reward Effort

Whenever your child comes home, it’s essential to ask them what they’ve studied at school rather than how they performed in a particular test. Ask the child to take you through what he/she learned and reward him/her for that. The idea is to enable your student to solidify what he/she has been taught.

Always reward your child when they perform well, but make it clear that learning is equally important. By rewarding your child based on their effort, they will acknowledge the importance of working hard. The child will also understand that the learning experience is much more critical. In the end, they will always work hard and will be encouraged to keep learning even when the results are not so good.

Focus on Strengths

Even if your child didn’t perform well in a math test, they might have aced an essay. Congratulate them on the pass and then offer some help with math. Giving attention to your child’s strengths is a positive reinforcement that will inspire your kid to study more. On the contrary, if you focus on the weaknesses, you are more likely to discourage the kid.

Share Your Enthusiasm for Learning New Things

Whenever you learn new things, you should point them out to your child with enthusiasm. Since enthusiasm rubs off, it will be a matter of time before your child becomes enthusiastic about learning too.

As you discuss any new information with your kid, be sure to point out the ways you use to find the information. When your child sees the delight of discovering and learning new things, he/she will emulate you and will start learning and sharing new ideas with you.

Get Involved

A responsible parent should always be present in the academic life of their child. You should assist your child with homework, talk about school, and ask about what they have learned. Engaging your kid in their academics shows you care, and that motivates them to work even harder.

As you are involved in your kid’s academics, be sure to give them some space, especially during the adolescent stage. If you’re on top of them all the time, they may start being defiant, which can do more harm than good.

The goal is to encourage your child to study and reach their potential. So be realistic about your goals. Instead of forcing your child to be who they are not, help them to put more effort, and to do best at what they are good at.