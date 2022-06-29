5 Tips to Make Your House Smell Nice

One of the first things people notice in your house is the smell. It’s also a very important part of a first impression when expecting guests in your house. However, the worst part is that you don’t usually notice the smells of your house. Why is that? It is because when we live in a place for too long, we get accustomed to its smell, making us notice its smell less and less unless it is unpleasant. So how do we know how our house smells if we can’t smell it?

Have you noticed how you often notice a weird smell in your house after you’ve gone away for a while? Usually, our guests notice the moment they step into our houses. That said, instead of going away from your house for a while, why not just do something about it?

There are a lot of ways for you to make your house smell nice for your guests. Some of them are simple, and some of them take extra work. With all that said, here are some tips to make your house smell nice for you and your guests.

Essential Oils

If you want to make your house smell fresh, you can try putting a few drops of high-quality essential oils on your air filter. However, just ensure it’s generally pleasant because some people don’t like the smell of specific essential oils. That said, your home’s HVAC system will push out the refreshing scent of the essential oil throughout the house.

And the best thing about them is that they’re usually chemical and toxic-free. A few examples you can use are lavender, lemon, and clove. Not only do they smell good, but they can also be relaxing and have some natural cleansing qualities. You can also make some essential oil candles with them.

You can also make some essential oil candles with them.

Check Your Garbage Disposal

If you notice that your house has a funky smell, the culprit is your garbage disposal. Of course, you can’t blame them since it’s their job to dispose of your trash, but you must also clean them regularly.

That said, it’s pretty easy to make your garbage disposal produce a good scent after cleaning them. One thing you can do is to gather some orange or lemon peels and put them in an ice cube tray filled with water. You can then freeze them up overnight and run them through your disposal. The ice cubes will be abrasive enough to clean the blades, while the peels offer sweet and natural scents for your garbage disposal.

Deodorize Your Carpets

Notice some weird smell from your carpets? Dirty shoes often step on carpets, so it’s only natural to get dirty and produce a weird odour. What can you do, though? It’s simple. You can sprinkle some baking soda and let it sit for at least 15 minutes. Baking soda has a natural deodorizing effect and is effective on fabric. And the best thing about them? They essentially cost next to nothing; after letting it sit for a while, vacuum away.

Clean Your Fridge

If it’s not your garbage disposal, it’s; probably your fridge. The first action you should take when you have a smelly fridge is to take out what’s past its prime. Check the condiments first because they are some of the worst smelling things when they expire. Next, take out all of your fridge’s contents and do some inventory. If you find anything past its prime, take them out. If something is nearly expired, decide if you want to keep them.

After choosing what you want to keep, scrub your whole fridge first to make it clean. Of course, you can remove the shelves and drawers first, scrub them well, and soak them in hot and soapy water. You can then wipe the insides of your fridge with a mixture of white vinegar and hot water. If you want to use cleaning chemicals, make sure it’s food-safe. You’re dealing with a food container, after all.

Use a DIY Cleaning Spray

Instead of buying a cleaning spray full of chemicals, why not make your cleaning spray with the ingredients present in your house? For example, you can make it with white vinegar, citrus peels, and herbs you can easily find in the kitchen.

Not only will your house smell nicer, but it’s also chemical-free, so it won’t pollute the air inside your house. And did we mention that it’s very cheap compared to the cleaning sprays you can see in the market that are usually priced at $10 or more?

Final Words

If you want to make your house smell nice, try following the tips above. They are very quick and easy to do, not to mention that you don’t have to take out your wallet for them. Following these tips, you don’t have to worry about your guests smelling anything weird when they visit your house.