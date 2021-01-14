5 Self-Care Apps To Try This Year

The start of a new year is the perfect time to reassess your health and create a few new goals. Whether you’re looking to improve your physical or mental health, self-care is the key. Enhancing your self-care regime is all about trying new practices and seeing what works for you. From sleep to meditation and expressing gratitude, these apps have got plenty to offer.

1. Meditopia

Meditopia provides users with a huge library of unique meditations, suitable for people of all ages and interests. The great thing about this app is that these sessions cover a huge variety of different themes, including anxiety, relationships, loneliness, sexuality, and more. The app was created to help users build up their mental resilience, heal, and reach their development goals.

2. Yoga Studio

Yoga is a fantastic exercise to improve your self-care regime and strengthen the connection between your mind and body. The app includes nearly 200 yoga videos and meditations too. As well as the videos, users can customize their own sessions, by choosing their favorite poses and sequences. Yoga Studio is suitable for both beginners and more advanced practitioners, there are plenty of styles and levels to choose from. If you’re looking for a special collection, there are lots of options including, Yoga For Runners; Prenatal Yoga; and Hip Hop Yoga. With the Yoga Studio app, you can choose from several different music options, or use your own library to create playlists.

3 . Emjoy

Emjoy is an application created for ‘sexual self-care’. This app is designed to improve sexual wellness, with plenty of features, including well-being sessions, audio guides, articles, and goal setting. Several studies have pointed to a link between mental health and sexual wellness, and Emjoy was created in response to these ideas.

With the help of the application, users can become more in tune with their bodies, work on their body image, and enhance their partner interactions. Whether it’s buying yourself some sexy lingerie or downloading cool apps like this, sexual-self care is key to wellness.

4. Grateful

The Grateful app was created to help users to reflect and express gratitude. Research suggests that expressing more gratitude is linked to higher levels of happiness and reduced feelings of depression. The app provides users with prompts to make the experience easier, for instance, ‘What made you smile today?’. You can use your gratitude journal to write or even add photographs. There’s no pressure to write longer entries, just a few lines a day is all it takes.

5. Pzizz

To improve your sleep this year, try downloading the Pzizz application. The app providers users with various ‘dreamscapes’, combining voice-overs, sound effects, and sleep music. Listening to a ‘dreamscape’ is a fantastic way to ease your mind before you go to sleep. After just a few days of using this app, you’ll begin to notice the difference.Setting yourself a few health goals for the new year is the best way to give your wellbeing a boost.















