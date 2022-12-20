5 Fun Things To Do If You’re Spending Christmas Alone

Christmas time is here again! It’s that time of the year, BAUCEs. If you are spending this festive period alone, there is no need to panic or feel left out, BAUCE has come to your rescue with 5 fun activities to keep you learning, empowered and rejuvenated.

The days leading up to Christmas

Sightseeing

Use the days leading up to Christmas well. Go check out the Christmas decorations in your city. Take good pictures. Meet people. Visit interesting sites. Attend a carol service – Christmas carols are the best regardless of faith.

If you are tight on cash, visit free museums in your local area. Use this opportunity to learn about your town or city.

Go shopping

Even though shops might be closed on Christmas Day, most of them stay open during Christmas Eve and the days leading up to Christmas and New Year. Use this time to get new pairs of boots, jumpers, nightwear and all the essentials you’ll need for the winter. Treat yourself. You may also want to stock up on summer clothing as it tends to be cheaper in the winter due to less demand.

On Christmas Day

Learn a new dish from scratch

It’s the holiday and you most likely have time off work, so there’s no excuse of “I don’t have time to cook.”

Learn a new dish. Try out new recipes and cuisines. Whether it’s Nigerian Jollof or Pakistani chicken biryani; there are so many videos online to help you with your cooking.

Christmas is a time for good food, and you don’t want to miss out on it even whilst spending it solo.

Catch up with loved ones

Technology has made us more connected than ever. Now you have time off, you can hop on a two-hour call with your mom or call your cousin in Australia. Call your loved ones. Spend hours on the phone with them – preferably video. Laugh, cry, and open up. Be vulnerable. Let them know you love them and miss them. Express gratitude. Reflect. Reminisce and laugh some more. What’s life without laughter? Belly laugh. Use this day to focus on the good in your life. Your life may not be perfect – whose is? Take time to show gratitude for this past year- that you are alive and well.

Self-care

What’s a holiday without self-care? From face masks to long baths, and hot showers, this is the time to do it all in the comfort of your home and in peace and quiet.

You may be away from family and friends but remember there is beauty in solitude.

Embrace this quiet, mundane season of your life.