5 Basic Differences Between MT4 and MT5 – How to Choose the Right One?

In the domain of online forex trading, it is hard to not have come across MetaTrader or MetaQuotes Software, regardless of your level of expertise. Both MT4 and MT5 offer fast implementation and a variety of trading instruments to their users. Clients may trade on these platforms, examine live broadcasting prices and graphs, place an order, and control their accounts using the software, which is used by most brokers throughout the world.

Despite the fact that their titles indicate that MT5 is simply an upgraded version of MT4, in reality, these two platforms provide separate features and functionalities that cater to different trading customers. In order to decide if you should opt for MT5 forex brokers or go for MT4, along with other determinant factors – the best way is to get familiar with the basic differences between the two.

Types of traders

The most significant distinction between MT4 and MT5 is the sorts of traders that each platform attracts. MT4 was created with FX traders in mind, where its functionalities and capabilities reflect that as well. As a result, for investors specifically based on the currency market, MT4 is the recommended piece of software.

CFD, equity, and futures trading are all possible with MT5. As a consequence, it includes a larger range of features that might or might not be useful to each and every trader—but if you trade a variety of assets, it may deliver greater value for your money. Take into account that, you can still trade FX using the MT5 platform.

Programming

The programming language employed by these two trading platforms is also different. MQL4 is used in MT4 and MQL5 in MT5. Because the programming in MT5 allows for more backtesting, one can analyse and implement coded strategies more quickly than they could in MT4. MQL5 enables users to backtest many currencies at the same time, which makes it better than MT4 in this aspect.

These languages have no backwards compliance; therefore applications created for MT4 won’t work on MT5. This can be a drawback for traders looking to upgrade, and it’s worth noting that programme language improvements are unlikely to be provided to MQL4 and MQL5 in the coming years.

Automated trading

MQL4 and MQL5 are built-in coding languages for creating trading systems that cater to the demands and expectations of traders. Traders may develop Expert Advisers by adopting and comprehending this language. Almost every trading technique may be turned into an EA, which will automate your trading process.

Additionally, traders can construct their own indicators, where another important distinction is the trading system configuration. MQL4 is used to create order-based trading systems, whereas MQL5 is required to design a positional trading system. MQL5 is considered to be more effective and user-friendly than MQL4 in this aspect of trading.

Common features

In some trades, both platforms provide hedging, but only MT5 supports netting, which some traders rely on substantially to manage their relative risk exposure. In addition, MT5 has a few additional indicators than MT4, as well as features like an economic calendar to assist you to keep track of key news from other international markets. These enhanced features help in leading to a more sophisticated platform and a steeper learning experience.

Execution process

The execution modalities of MT4 and MT5 are comparable. On Metatrader 4, three implementation options exist: immediate execution, execution on request, and execution by market, with ‘exchange execution’ added in MT5. Orders are submitted to a trading system externally in this mode.

Additionally, MT4 features four pending order categories: buy stop, buy limit, sell limit, and sell stop, whereas MT5 has 6. The buy/sell stop limit is one of the two extra orders included in this software.

Conclusion

Both platforms are suited for sophisticated technical analysis and the implementation of unique trading methods. While MT5 has a lot of additional features that some traders may like, some may prefer the simplicity of MT4. MT4 is the obvious choice whether you’re a beginner or just want to trade forex particularly. MT5 platform is probably worth exploring if you’re more sophisticated and find use in the added features.









