We live in a world where no one has time for anyone. To be a contributing member of society, you have to be busy five days of the week. This haste is among all of us. As a society, we have been programmed to decide what requires our time and what doesn’t. Sadly, we have made ignorance towards our mental health a societal norm. Mental health is neglected world wide. At the turn of the 21st century, mental health awareness started to grow a bit more. However, until the late nineties, people didn’t even consider mental health a satisfactory ailment. It was deemed to be taboo to seek help for your mental condition. People who sought help from psychologists and psychiatrists were labeled as unstable and crazy.

The brain is by far the most complex organ. Therefore, mental health shouldn’t be taken lightly. The slightest of things could affect it, and we wouldn’t correctly know until the effects are visible. The reason for the disturbance could be anything. It could be as severe as losing a loved one or losing your dream job, to work or school stress. The fact is, it doesn’t matter what the reason may be. To have a healthy and happy life, we need to keep our mental health in check.

Therefore, let us show you different ways in which you could potentially improve your mental health and go on to lead a healthy and prosperous life.

Don’t be shy about asking for help

As the famous Greek philosopher, Aristotle once said,” Man is a social animal by nature.” We cannot survive alone, all by ourselves. Therefore, there is no harm in asking for help. It is very natural for us to have a breakdown once in a while. Humans go through a rush of emotions daily. Therefore, when you experience panic or an overwhelming situation. Try asking for help. We all need help once in a while. Your friends and family can offer their support by hearing you out, listening to all your problems and queries, or by providing you with practical help. Local services are also present to assist you in your time of need.

Eat well

There is a relatively strong connection between how we feel and our dietary habits. A great example is how sugar and caffeine have a swift reaction on our brains. Similarly, food can also have a long remaining effect on our mental well being.

The brain requires a mix of different vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to function correctly and stay healthy. This goes for all the vital organs. A diet that positively affects your physical well-being can also have a similar effect on your mental health. Foods to improve mental health include:

Wholegrain cereals or bread

Lots of various types of vegetables and fruit

Oily fish

Dairy products

Plenty of water to stay well hydrated.

Seeds and nuts

Consume at least three meals a day and drink plenty of fluids. Try avoiding the use of drinks with high caffeine or high sugar content. Also, reduce the alcohol. Social drinking is fine. However, drinking regularly can be very harmful to your mental health.

Work Out

Try incorporating exercise into your daily routine. When we work out, our brain releases a chemical called endorphins. Endorphins give us a happy feeling and also grant us energy.

Furthermore, if you are the sort that goes to the gym after they get done with college or work, then you need to change this habit immediately as it may drain you out of energy. Furthermore, exercising with zero energy levels may cause exhaustion, which may lead to a bad mood, anger, and irritation.

Try working out early in the morning. Also, out in nature, working out will give you a fresher feeling and provide you with enough energy to get through the day. Another fun fact about exercise is that it may also regulate your sleep cycle. In addition to that, if you feel body aches and have trouble sleeping after exercising, try using CBD concentrate wax or a vape. You can buy CBD vape juice online.

It’s understandable keeping in mind the current situation of the COVID-19, it is almost impossible to go to the gym. And many of you may think you can’t work out without an instructor. Well, good news, you can. Also, you do not need a gym to work out. Just find any room that you deem suitable for exercising and make that your gym room. Also, exercise does not mean that you need to do a few specific exercises. Jogging, brisk walks, and dance are a part of exercise too.

Furthermore, if you are facing difficulty in where to start, just search for some workout videos on the internet and choose the ones that you think will benefit you the most.

Sleep

Try getting at least 7-8 hours of sleep every day. Lack of sleep can lead to mood swings, irritation, and anger fits.

Try sleeping in a cold and dark room. That is the perfect environment for a human being to sleep in. to do that, switch off your laptop and phone. It is one of the best activities to improve mental health.















