3 Ways To Make The Most Out Of Streaming Services

1) Pick The Service Based On Your Preferred Content

Streaming services are becoming more and more niche. That works in favor of consumers who don’t want to spend time scrolling through content they know they’ll never watch. There’s no point in paying a monthly subscription fee to look at a movie or TV show and think, “That’s not for me,” so choosing your streaming service based on the genres you like will make the investment worthwhile.

For example, if you’re a fan of classic Disney movies or the Marvel franchise, you can sign up for Disney+. Likewise, there’s also Shudder for fans of horror, thrillers, and suspense movies. If, for instance, you don’t watch television or movies, but enjoy sports, services like DAZN have access to sports tournaments and matches.

2) Switch Between Platforms

Let’s say you’re a fan of all genres, and there are platforms with different shows you want to watch, but you don’t want to pay for multiple subscriptions at a time. Fortunately, you’re only paying monthly fees with streaming services, so you can cancel and switch easily. If you want to watch the new season of the critically acclaimed Ted Lasso, you can sign up for Apple TV+ when it’s released and cancel after you’ve finished watching it. For those who don’t know, Ted Lasso is an internet sensation and sports comedy that won multiple awards at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2022.

You can then go to HBO Max and watch the first season of House of the Dragon, which has also taken the world by storm. According to reports, the prequel to Game of Thrones has shattered HBO’s viewing record; this infographic by ExpressVPN looks at House of the Dragons characters and how they are related to the characters we came to know during Game of Thrones’ reign over our television screens. After you’ve finished watching House of the Dragon, you can cancel your subscription and go to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Hulu. Your options for entertainment are endless.

3) Utilize the Reviews and Ratings

We’ve all been there: you start a television show, you’re in it for the long hall, and then five episodes in, you realize it wasn’t what you were expecting and was a waste of time. To avoid this from happening in the future, use film and TV review-aggregation platforms like Rotten Tomatoes and see what people have to say before you invest time into watching something. You can also give thumbs up and thumbs down on platforms like Netflix, allowing the platform to recommend content based on your interests. Netflix also lets you hide certain shows and movies from appearing on your recommendations page, which also helps to better cater to your content.