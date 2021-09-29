11 Activities To Beat Boredom During These Holidays

The United States currently has 11 annual federal holidays. One of the recently added holidays in the U.S. calendar is Juneteenth, a day commemorating the end of slavery.

During holidays, employees who are not required to report to work usually take a break. They kick back, shut down their brain and try to do as little as possible. After all, these federal holidays only last for a day.

Others, though, feel bored and unsure how they want to spend the holiday, especially those who don’t need to come to the office. If you’re not sure what to do, consider using your break to challenge your mind and body by doing activities that will excite you.

Here are a few suggestions to beat holiday boredom and make the most of your short break:

Scrapbooking is an excellent way to capture your memories beautifully. From family photos to school reports, theater tickets to kid’s drawings, this activity helps you treasure milestones and keep them in one place.

Creating a scrapbook isn’t just for kids. Order acraft box for adults and use the materials provided to personalize your scrapbook. If you have kids, team up with them and create a family scrapbook that everyone will love.

Sleeping under the stars is a great experience, especially when you spend this time with your family. If you’re on a budget and can’t go on a camping trip at the moment, just pitch a tent in your backyard. Take this opportunity to whip up delicious s’mores on an open fire, take pictures of the stars and tell spooky stories.

Many purchase stacks of books that they’ve been meaning to read, but don’t get to read them because of the busyness of life. If you’ve bought a book but haven’t gotten to open it, do this now. Use this day to read to your heart’s content.

Homeowners have jobs around the house that they keep putting off. Use your holiday as the opportunity to remove the weeds in your garden, decorating your living room, paint the front door and complete home improvement jobs that will beautify your residential property.

You don’t have to wait until spring to clean and arrange the clothes in your closet. Do this activity during the holiday break. You’ll feel completely renewed when you get rid of all those clothes and accessories that you no longer wear or don’t fit you.

Pro-tip: consider selling these unwanted clothes on eBay. This is a great way for you to make some extra money.

Share your feelings and thoughts with the outside world by creating a blog. Your blog could be on any subject and targeted at any audience. Think of it as your little corner or space on the internet. Having a blog can be liberating, as you have a space to do and say anything you want.

Yoga is an excellent form of exercise – and great for your mental health. You can practice yoga in a fitness studio or gym or do this from the comfort of your home. YouTube has plenty of videos that you can follow in your living room.

Take advantage of your short holiday break to organize the things stored in your cupboards and drawers. Get rid of the old takeaway menus and supplies that are way past the expiration date. By the time that you’re done, you’ll have sparkling and organized drawers and cupboards that you’ll be proud of.

This type of puzzle is a simple activity that you can enjoy by yourself or together with your friends and family members. Start with a small or medium-sized jigsaw puzzle, preferably one that you can complete within the day.

Find a recipe for a dessert, such as cakes, cookies and pies, and challenge your family to a friendly baking competition. Have someone judge your sweet treats and pick a winner. Make sure that this person doesn’t know who made which. Don’t forget to share the results with your friends on social media.

During this short break, think about the things in your life you’re thankful for and write them down on a piece of paper. These can be your family, job or a special someone that you’ve met online.

Taking the time to create a gratitude list does more than keep you busy. It’s a great tool for calming and reassuring yourself, especially during this pandemic.

You don’t have to stay bored during a holiday. Have fun by trying one of these activities.









