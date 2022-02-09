Love & Relationships

10 Black-Owned Companies That Will Create The Perfect Gift For Your Valentine

Black woman smiling
Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to express different forms of love. There is love for yourself, love for your friends and family, and, most traditionally, love for a romantic partner. This year, BAUCE is helping you take that love to a new level: love for your broader community. Supporting Black-owned businesses on Valentine’s Day shows economic alignment and support to founders as they continue to make their mark in the commercial world. According to a 2021 study by UC Santa Cruz, the number of Black-owned businesses jumped by 38% between April 2020 and September 2021 to over 134,000 businesses. The options are plentiful, impressive, and innovative. Nevertheless,  BAUCE has narrowed that list down to 10 amazing businesses that will fulfil your Valentine’s Day needs.

 

Copper and Brass Paper Goods

copper and brass goods

Source: Copper and Brass Paper Goods | Facebook

This company provides beautiful and unique pieces of stationary that will form the perfect backdrop for any expression of love or gratitude. Ariel Young established the brand in 2017 to encourage inclusivity and diversity in the stationary space. She has definitely accomplished that mission. You can follow Copper and Brass on Instagram or admire their work on their Etsy shop.

Lotus Scoop

lotus scoop

Source: Lotus Scoop

An ice cream company offering the dream gift for those who love a cold and refreshing dessert. Lotus Scoop’s founder, Adrienne Steward has been making ice cream with her family since she was child. Boasting flavors such as Guava and Cheesecake, Passion Fruit and Caramel, and Coquito, Lotus Scoop will satisfy your sweet tooth and then some. For more information, you can scroll through their Instagram

Sweet Mae’s Cookies:

sweet maes cookies

Source

If you have a bona fide cookie fanatic in your life, then you have to check out this company. With a suite of over 20 different flavors, you are basically guaranteed to find something that your loved ones will adore. You can learn more about this incredible company on their Instagram

Alexandra Winbrush candles

alexandra winbush candles

Source: Alexandra Winbush

Offering pre-made bundles of items that all ensure a relaxing evening. Brittney Winbrush, the company’s founder, is passionate about making wellness accessible. Be sure to visit the company’s Instagram

Love is my Protest

love is my protest

Source: Journals and Planners for Simple Self-Care From Love Is My Protest (etsy.com)

They craft BOMB beautiful wellness journals. The journal includes space for owners to track their mood, jot down their favorite affirmations, and write their priorities for each day. Love is my Protest has an Etsy store and an Instagram

Maple and Beech cosmetics

maple and beech cosmetics

Source: Cosmetics for all skin tones | Maple & Beech Cosmetics (maplebeech.com)

With its broad offerings, it is an excellent present for makeup enthusiasts. Cousins Tara and Shenikqua Poinsette launched the company with the vision of being an expansive and comprehensive beauty brand. For examples of their gorgeous products, check out Maple and Beech’s Instagram

Ami Colé

ami cole

Source: Makeup For Melanin Rich Skin | Melanin Makeup | AMI COLÉ (amicole.com)

This is another innovative brand who has designed an outstanding suite of beauty products. The company’s mantra, “celebrate melanin-rich skin” shines through its offerings. Ami Cole’s Instagram page showcases and celebrates the beauty of women of color.

Admiral Row

admiral row

Source: Gold Link Choker Necklace – Best Seller – Admiral Row

Admiral Row was launched in 2012 and has spent the past decade creating beautiful pieces that don’t turn green as soon as you wash your hands or shower while wearing them. This Atlanta-based company offers everything from dainty stud earrings to bold and beautiful necklaces. Check out their Instagram to get a closer look at these stunning handmade pieces.

Clarke Peoples’ 2022 digital planner

clark digital planner

Source: Digital-2021-planner-2.jpg (1080×1080) (sarahrenaeclark.com)

This is a multi-purpose gift. This 300+ page planner has space for budgeting, setting personal and professional goals, and general reflection. You can learn more about the planner and its founder on

Hairbrella

hairbrella

Source: Women’s Rain Hats | Waterproof Satin-Lined Cap | Rain hat | Hairbrella

It represents a fun and functional present. The Hairbrella hats are satin-lined, durable, and stylish. Hairbrella’s founder, Tracey Pickett, launched Hairbrella in 2016 after spending years as a corporate lawyer. Her company offers a range of products including a warm trapper hat, a sleep cap, and a bucket hat. Check out their Instagram to browse the options.

This Valentine’s Day, be sure to show some love to the important people in your life and to the Black entrepreneurs who have designed thoughtful, innovative, and useful products.

