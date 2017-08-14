Hustle

How To Get Ahead In Your Career With a Type B Personality

Posted on

Type A people aren’t the only ones that win at life.

Share
Share
+1
Pin
Stumble
Shares 0

In the workplace, Type A personalities are known as being go-getters, competitive, aggressive, and natural-born leaders. But contrary to popular opinion, they aren’t always on the fast track to success – sometimes stress derails their best efforts. Research has found that more than twice as many people with Type A personalities as people with Type B personalities risk developing heart disease. If you’re a Type B personality, it’s a myth to think you won’t achieve your dreams or that you’re lazy. You actually have some some great qualities that will help you succeed in the workplace.

You Don’t Chase Perfection

One of the Type-A personality drawbacks is that they strive for perfection. As a Type B personality, you acknowledge your weaknesses as well as those of others. This makes you a nicer person to work with. It also means that instead of trying to pretend there are no problems in a situation, you find ways around them instead. You are more focused on finding solutions and constructive problem-solving.

You Suffer Less Stress

Stress affects many Type A personalities. However, if you don’t allow stress to get to you, you’re likely to experience fewer stress-related health problems, such as hypertension that can contribute to strokes, heart disease, and cancer. It’s really hard to work your way up the corporate ladder from a hospital bed, so having a healthier lifestyle in which you stress less is beneficial to your career. Not letting stress affect you negatively also gets you to think more clearly at work. A study by TalentSmart found that 90 percent of the best performers control their emotions during stressful times. By keeping a clear head, you can come up with creative, smart solutions to problems – instead of losing sleep over them.

You’re A Great Leader

Taking charge and being intimidating might work for some managers, but one of the most important skills a leader can have is that of listening. A survey by management consulting company DDI found that 41 percent of people think their managers try to understand them only some of the time. As a Type B personality, you’re fine with people taking the lead sometimes, such as during creative brainstorming sessions. This enables you to listen to your employees without being competitive. When you come across as supportive and a genuinely nice person, you make your employees want to be part of your team. The result? Success, because you have a supportive team behind you.

You Stay Focused

Type A personalities tend to work on many projects simultaneously, and they’re always chasing the clock to complete a task as if it’s a matter of life and death. This is not only stressful, but it can prevent them from focusing on making their work amazing. Research has found that multitasking can actually make you less productive. As a Type B personality, working on one task at a time enables you to be creative, avoid distractions, and get more done in your day, which is sure to help you nail that upcoming promotion at work because thorough, high-quality work is your biggest reputation.

Everyone always seems to want to be a Type A personality as it’s often associated with success. But it’s not guaranteed to get you that promotion or corner office. Being a Type B personality can make you just as successful in the workplace – while keep you healthy outside of it.

Share
Share
+1
Pin
Stumble
Shares 0
Related Items:

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Go ahead, boo. Tell us what you think.

To Top
ARE YOU READY? GET IT NOW!
Increase more than 500% of Email Subscribers!
Your Information will never be shared with any third party.
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
Turpis dis amet adipiscing hac montes odio ac velit? Porta, non rhoncus vut, vel, et adipiscing magna pulvinar adipiscing est adipiscing urna. Dignissim rhoncus scelerisque pulvinar?
GET IT NOW
500% MORE SUBSCRIBERS
EFFICIENCY
BOOST YOUR SALES
CREATIVITY
INSPIRE YOUR VISITORS
BE UNIQUE
CREATE UNIQUE POPUPS
READY TO BUILD YOUR EMPIRE LIKE A BAUCE?
Sorry, we only roll with all-stars.
Sign up for our free newsletter to get the motivation and resources you need to become a self-made woman. We put you on to the best info out there. For real.
Your Information will never be shared with any third party. Promise.
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
All rights reserved © Company Name, 2014
Dolor aliquet augue augue sit magnis, magna aenean aenean et! Et tempor, facilisis cursus turpis tempor odio, cursus montes ac turpis. Ultrices! Massa integer augue ridiculus adipiscing, massa cras pid. Turpis placerat scelerisque, vut odio mus non, mattis porttitor, nunc odio, turpis tortor sit? Pid amet, sed facilisis.
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tandempo
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim donus
  • Montes vutario lacus quis arcupolisio
  • Leftomato denitro oculus tepircos den
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas popupius
  • Afrenius globalus spiritum tandempo
  • Fitatos vutario lacus quis arcup delis
Do you want massive traffic?
Dignissim enim porta aliquam nisi pellentesque. Pulvinar rhoncus magnis turpis sit odio pid pulvinar mattis integer aliquam!
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia montes
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum quis
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix digit
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul pat turtulis
* we never share your e-mail with third parties.
Do you want more traffic?
Dignissim enim porta aliquam nisi pellentesque. Pulvinar rhoncus magnis turpis sit odio pid pulvinar mattis integer aliquam!
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia montes
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum quis
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix digit
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul pat turtulis
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER AND START INCREASING YOUR PROFITS NOW!
* we never share your e-mail with third parties.
Do you want massive traffic?
Scelerisque augue ac hac, aliquet, nascetur turpis. Augue diam phasellus odio lorem integer, aliquam aliquam sociis nisi adipiscing hacac.
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul bela
PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxMDAlIiBzcmM9Imh0dHA6Ly93d3cueW91dHViZS5jb20vZW1iZWQvajhsU2NITzJtTTAiIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSIwIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW4+PC9pZnJhbWU+
* we never share your details with third parties.
ARE YOU READY? GET IT NOW!
Increase more than 500% of Email Subscribers!
Your Information will never be shared with any third party.
WANT TO LEARN THE SECRETS TO MAKING MORE MONEY?
Sorry, we only roll with all-stars.
Join our mailing list to get access to weekly money-making tips and motivational messages, and key resources that will transform you into a self-made woman.
Your Information will never be shared with any third party. Promise.