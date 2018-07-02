Girls Trip: These Are The 4 Best Hiking Trails In The World

Getting around a new country on foot is one of the best ways to appreciate it. You’re forced to stop and take everything in and you’re not as likely to miss things as you would be driving or flying. Walking is an absolute must in any country that has beautiful landscapes and interesting wildlife because you can get up close and personal and have a far more valuable experience. Next time you’re planning a trip, why not consider one of these incredible hiking locations?

The Inca Trail, Peru

Machu Picchu is somewhere that everybody should try to visit at some point in their lives. It’s an incredibly well-preserved relic of the Inca empire and set in a stunning landscape. Without a doubt, the best way to get to Machu Picchu and really explore the area is to follow the Inca Trail. You can book some great tours through the G Adventures Machu Picchu travel company that will take you around all of the major sights. The hike can be tough if you’re a beginner and it’ll take you around 4 days but it’s worth the effort because it takes you through a rich jungle, old ruins and amazing mountain scenery before you arrive at the sun gate and enter Machu Picchu.

Taman Negara, Malaysia

If you’re looking to travel to a place that is so completely different from home, look no further than Southeast Asia. There are so many great countries and incredible sights to see but if it’s great hikes that you’re looking for, Taman Negara in Malaysia is the place to go. This is one of the oldest rainforests in the world, packed with all sorts of exotic wildlife. There are six observations centers dotted around the rainforest where you can stay the night before heading out during the day to explore caves, take a cruise on the river or climb up to the canopy to take in the stunning views.

Appalachian Trail, United States

The Appalachian Trail is one of the most famous hiking trails in the world and features in the book and movie Wild as a part of the Pacific Crest Trail. It stretches all the way from Georgia to Maine and takes somewhere between 5 and 7 months to complete depending on how experienced you are with hiking. Of course, doing the entire trail in one go is a huge feat but you don’t necessarily have to do that. You can pick and choose the parts of the trail that you want to do and try to complete it over a few years rather than doing one long trip for months and months.

Kilimanjaro, Tanzania

Climbing a mountain is on the bucket list of all hikers but making it up Everest is pretty unrealistic for most people. Kilimanjaro, on the other hand, is a lot more manageable. Africa’s highest peak has a wide range of climbing routes of varying difficulty. If you haven’t got that much experience with climbing you should always go with a guide.

These are the best hiking routes where you’ll find some of the most amazing landscapes and exotic wildlife in the world.