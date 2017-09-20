With all the craze around natural hair, you might think that weave wearers were forgotten about in the beauty marketplace – but guess again.

Dr. Michalyn Porter recently appeared on Steve Harvey’s seed-funding business competition show “Funderdome” to pitch her product, the Weave Dryer. According to her website, this tool is the first universal and unbreakable hair blow dryer nozzle attachment to help dry extensions, weaves, braids, twists and lots at the root. Unlike regular blow dryer nozzles, the attachment tool has additional holes that help dries the hair faster than a professional hooded dryer that you would typically find in a hair salon.

“It’s absolutely the best and healthiest way to eliminate the possibility of having wet hair on your scalp when wearing extensions,” Porter told Black Enterprise.

The vision of the weave dryer came to Porter after she struggled to find ways to dry her braids under her weave when she would wash it. She said that a dream where her grandmother handed her a cup-like object that had straws with holes attached to it helped her conceive her first prototype. After sharing the vision with her husband, she secured a utility patent and went online to find a reputable hair tool manufacturer in China.

The tool now is sold on her website for $24.99. According to Porter, since she appeared on the show, sales have been booming.

What are your thoughts? Would you use this tool to help dry your hair?

