These Tried-And-True Tips Will Help You Spice Up A Boring Relationship

Anyone who has been in a relationship can attest to the fact that relationships are both exciting and taxing. When you embark on the dating journey, you first feel mixed emotions ranging from happiness to mystery. Over time you may find yourself sharing memorable moments or even some chores such as cleaning and cooking with your partner. But the bliss that comes with such activities can fade away when other life issues take center stage. It is at this point that you need to find ways of maintaining your intimacy and the blissful moments.

While each couple is unique, the following tips can be used to spice up a boring relationship.

1. Sex life

Perhaps the reason you feel like your relationship is exhausting is that you have been doing the same things over and over again. For instance, making love the same old way has the effect of making sex feel like a monotonous routine. You should be more adventurous to avoid such feelings of monotony by trying new ideas.

Reversing roles is one such idea you may want to try. Sex will be much more exciting, and you may end up loving it. Making use of sex toys for couples such as the vibrating love ring or the FixSation to name a few, is another way to reignite the spark in your love life as they will allow you and your partner to experience new pleasures.

2.Try new things together

You and your partner can enhance your relationship by going out of the ordinary and trying new adventurous things together. Some of the new things include sky diving, zip-lining or even bungee jumping. Such activities are thrilling and will only tighten your bond. You may also want to return to an old hobby such as fishing or even a new one such as karate.

3. Go on a romantic date

A romantic date with your partner is one of the easiest ways to spice up your relationship especially if work and children leave you with little time to spend quality moments with your partner. If you both love music, a nice idea would be to go to a jazz club.

A ride in a hot air balloon or a horse ride along the beach is also a nice way to rekindle your connection, leaving you yearning for each other even more. You may also want to travel to a dream vacation destination for a romantic escapade. All these ideas can work magic in spicing up your love life.

4. Simple romantic gestures

You may not be aware of the power of simple romantic gestures until you try them. For instance, looking into your partner’s eyes and uttering the words, “I love you,” is a reassurance that you still care for him/her and he/she is highly likely to reciprocate the affection. Putting a smile on your face when your partner walks through the door is also a simple and nice way to set the mood for a romantic night.

As the saying goes, it is the simple things that matter the most. If you truly embrace these simple gestures more, you will be able to spice up a boring relationship in leaps and bounds.

Featured Image via Tumblr