5 New Summer Date Ideas You Should Try

As P. Diddy himself states on Queen Bey’s classic track, “There’s three things I like about the summertime: drop tops, long hot nights, and summer love.”  There’s just something about the heat and sunshine that makes dating in the summer that much more sultry, lusty, and passionate.  Whether you’re going on a first date or going on your fifth year, keep the sparks alive by trying out some new dating ideas:

Go restaurant chasing.  Scour the Food Network, food blogs, or any other reliable source that legitimately reviews restaurants.  Travel to restaurants that have won awards or have been featured on network television, preferably ones outside of your city or state.  Visit a diner from Diners, Drive-In, and Dives, or head to a bar that was rescued by Jon Taffer. It’ll be a refreshing, fun twist on your typical dinner out.

couplebikeTry windsurfing or kayaking. Summer almost automatically = water activities.  Instead of typical amusement/water parks, get back to nature and scare yourself fun.  Go windsurfing, kayaking, jet skiing, or cliff diving.  Check out LivingSocial or Groupon for daily deals on these kind of activities.

Mud run.  These are all the rage, and for good reason: you get to rage like an Amazon.  Unleash your inner Spartan queen and put your man to the test to see if he can measure up to your Bauce-ness.  Although it may not be stereotypically romantic to get all muddy and sweaty in front of your significant other, think of how sexy it is to see them run miles and blast through obstacles with you.  It’s a great way to bond and, in itself, a unique experience you won’t forget.

Festival/fairs. Check the Internet for any outside festivals near your area or that you will be able to travel to, and plan a date.  Go to an outdoor concert featuring a variety of musicians, or go to a pop-up carnival.  Beer festivals can be a little pricey, but a lot of fun and even better as a group date.

Activity + drinking.  There have been a lot of interesting hybrids being formed: yoga and wine tasting, bowling and beer, karaoke and cosmos.  Hey, we all know that anything is fun when you’re drinking, so sip that Pinot Noir and enjoy the view of his cute butt doing Downward Dog.

  1. Pingback: These Tried-And-True Tips Will Help You Spice Up A Boring Relationship

