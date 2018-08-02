4 Ways You Can Increase Your Spending Power This Year

Are you looking for ways to earn some extra money? There are short-term fixes like selling some things you no longer need, but if you want something more sustainable you need to look for other ways of earning some extra cash.

Learn a New Skill

You could go back to school to learn a new skill. Most schools have evening classes so you do not have to lose time from work, or of course, there is the online school option, where you will find everything from an online rn to bsn program to accounting degrees from some of the best schools in the country, as well. There are not many things you cannot learn in either of these ways, but online education programs are becoming more popular because of their flexibility. Once you have a new skill you may be able to get a better-paid job, or if the skill is in the field you are already working in, a promotion, or even start a lucrative new career. Some professions actively encourage extra learning, and workers generally reap the benefits of their new qualifications.

Start Your Own Online Business

The advances in technology have made it easier for people to start their own online businesses, and many millions have. Find something you have an interest in and you could buy and sell that type of product. There are also options such as completing surveys online, testing games or doing research. None of them will make you rich, but they will earn you a bit of extra cash.

Starting your own blog can be lucrative if you can attract enough followers to encourage companies to advertise on your site, as that is where the money comes from. Putting videos on YouTube works the same way. It takes time and patience while you build your following, but can be a financially worthwhile venture.

Start Your Own Offline Business

If you have a skill such as cake decorating or are handy with a needle, you may be surprised how quickly you can build a customer base. These are just a couple of examples though, there are lots of things that people will happily pay someone else to do because they are not able to do it themselves.

Some people make a very nice living by starting a business based on a hobby. They then find that they get more customers than they expected and many of them have turned into very successful full time companies. This can be really good if you particularly enjoy the skill you are selling.

Change Your Job

Changing your job may be your answer to some extra cash. That could be within the same company in the form of a promotion, or you could seek employment elsewhere.

The experience you have gained in your present employment could be just what someone else is looking for, so do not be afraid to look around and see what jobs are on offer.

Some people never stop looking at job advertisements, as they do not want to miss a perfect opportunity. Even if you are happy in the job you have, sometimes something better comes along.

Time to make more money? I think so!