3 Easy Ways To Make Some Serious Bucks While You’re In College

College is, without a shadow of a doubt, a really stressful time for those involved or studying! Rushing around every day trying to do the work you need to do in order to present an amazing piece of writing or a breath-taking project at the end of the term can get stressful. Sometimes it can seem completely out of the question to talk about improving your financial situation. Most college students typically just watch their income get smaller and smaller as you are focused on other things. But, for those money hungry future moguls that want to kickstart their income even when still studying, here are a few tips on how to earn some major bucks while you’re on campus.

Sell your clothes

As you probably well know, some college campuses are very stylish places. A lot of the time they are where fashion fads are born and die out. Wondering how you can capitalize on that? Well, there is a way! Go around your local charity shops or vintage outlets and buy lots of high-quality clothes for a cheap price. Get them home and take stylish pictures of the clothes — you can even ask a friend to help you out by modeling the outfits you pick out. As soon as you’ve done all of that, get the clothes up on a sale site and share your catalog of clothes on social media! People will start flocking to buy the garments, and before you know it, you’ll be your own private clothing salesperson! Just make sure that you are looking for the trendiest clothes out there! This is a great way to start off your income at a modest level, it takes a bit of management skill, but it’s great for flexing your entrepreneurial wings and making a bit of money on the side as well.

Sell essays

If you are handling your education really well and have a lot of time on your hands, then this one is definitely for you! You could put yourself on the market as an essay mentor or an essay writer! There are plenty of desperate students crying out for help and support with their essays, and they will definitely pay good money for the help too. Just put some adverts up and around your college and library saying that you’ll help out with writing essays for a variety of majors. Pretty soon you’ll have people contacting you and asking for your help! Use your writing expertise to give them help and support, you can give them critiques on their language and structure. If they pay enough, you could even write part of the essays for them! Just ask them what they require and get writing, you can check that your work is legit by using a plagiarism checker and hand it over to them! They’ll be really pleased with the results that you help them get!

Start investing

This one is for those that know a little bit about the stock market and investing! One of the best ways that you can make money without having to do a lot of work is to invest! It sounds cliché now but cryptocurrencies are a great way to start off! All you need to do is create an online wallet and choose which currency you’d like to invest in! A lot of currencies are on a rise in value at the moment, but you have to be careful you don’t invest in one that is on its way down! If you don’t fancy cryptocurrencies, then you could invest in a business! Find a stockbroker that will take a small investment and start up a little portfolio! If you have the time to check on it and make sure it’s okay, then the skies the limit!

These are just a few tips to get the ball rolling on your money making schemes in college! The trick is to be confident in your investments and to always put some time aside to check on them, and before you know it, you will be making some serious bank!