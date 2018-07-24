Here Are The Real Reasons Why You Still Haven’t Gotten That Dream Job

The idea of a dream job is one which drives many of us. However, only a small number of people can get work which provides them with satisfaction and fulfillment. If you are currently on the hunt for your dream job, but your search is leading you up dead-ends, it is time to start questioning why this is the case. What is holding you back? Though we can’t pretend to know your individual situation, we can provide some more generalized advice which will look closer to answering this question. Before you start blaming other people and external factors, it is worth examining closer to what you are doing yourself.

Not Devoting Enough Time to Applying

Very few people can get their dream job by only applying for a single position. Similarly, you are unlikely to get a position which suits you by going for anything and everything. So, you need to make sure that you apply in the right way. First of all, get together all the essentials that you need such as an aadhar card, references, CV etc. Create a spreadsheet in which you can track all your applications. But before you do anything, you need to define what it is that you are looking for so that you can refine your search accordingly. And you also need to manage your job search on a daily basis to maximize your chances, as well as ensuring that you don’t lose motivation along the way.

Failing to Network

While searching for jobs online is a very easy way of scouting out a new position, a big part of finding a job still revolves around networking. The bigger your social network, the more likely it is that someone else will help you out in getting your foot in the door of an organization. Simply putting the word out that you are in the hunt for a new job can end up going a long way. Even if your direct contacts don’t know of anything, they may be able to put you in contact with others who do.

Writing a Generic Application

Companies which take their hiring process seriously will smell a generic application from a mile away, and you will significantly reduce your chances of getting the job. Though it may feel like a great hassle to have to write a new covering letter each and every time you are applying for a new position, the hiring manager is much more likely to sit up and take notice of an application which has been thoroughly researched and includes specific information about their company, as well as some tailored details about your skills which explain why you are right for the job.

Not Checking for Mistakes

An application which is littered with mistakes is only going to end up looking unprofessional, so you need to make sure that you are dealing with both factual errors and spelling/grammatical mistakes. The former is down to you, so double check that you haven’t made any silly errors such as a typo in your email address or a mistake with your employment timeline. As for the spelling and grammar, there are plenty of online tools out there which can give you a helping hand in getting this right. And simply having a second set of eyes glance over your application is a great way of picking up on any errors that you have missed.

Not Preparing Properly for the Interview

Once you have gotten over the hurdle of the application process, you need to ensure that you are prepared to get through the interview phase. Preparing to answer basic questions about yourself, as well as some of the most common interview queries can go a long way towards ensuring that you appear professional and knowledgeable. Make sure that you show up with plenty of time to spare as arriving late looks unprofessional. Also, you should come in armed with some questions which you want to ask about the company as well. When you are talking about a previous employer, make sure that you do so with respect even if you have some strong negative views on the company. Following up the interview with a thank you email is good etiquette, and it can also ensure that you stay at the forefront of the minds of your potential employers.

Of course, getting your dream job is never going to be straightforward, but these are just a few of the ways that you can maximize your chances of success.