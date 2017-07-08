5 Reasons Why Dance Is One Of The Best Exercises For Women

If you’re the kind of person that hates going to the gym and considers running to be the most boring thing imaginable – you might be wondering what other types of workouts exist? Luckily there’s a solution and it’s both a great exercise and a fun way to form new friendships or enrich the relationship with old ones.

Signing up for a local dance class won’t devoid you of energy, unlike certain workouts. On the contrary, it will make you feel fit and re-energized.

A Dynamic Workout

There are no two identical dance classes anywhere in the world. Even if you do attend classes with the same instructor every time, the dance itself is so dynamic and changing that every class will be a new and different experience. Once you learn the basics of a particular style there are endless creative options as to what you can do with it. Through different dance styles you could also express your personality, aesthetic and other interests aside from dance. And choosing the style that suits you isn’t the end, different dance approaches can be combined.

Aerobic and Anaerobic Exercise

The best exercises are those that combine aerobic and anaerobic approach to fitness. Our bodies need both in order to stay healthy while dealing with stress. Anaerobic exercise is short and intense, lasting from few seconds to few minutes. Aerobic exercise, also known as cardio, is the one that requires the heart to pump more blood to the muscles. In dancing, anaerobic exercises include squat positions, balancing and lifting a partner. The aerobic exercises come from jumping, swaying and twirling.

Flexibility

Other types of exercise usually make a clear distinction between flexing and actually working out. Most of the gym workouts or running do nothing to help you with flexibility and there’s a good chance you might actually reduce it as your muscles grow. Dancing, however, lets you flex the muscles in every way imaginable. Having an improved flexibility is important both for your health and your dance performance. Flexible joints require less energy to move through different motions. This means there’s a lower risk of injury making the blood deliver nutrients to the tissue faster.

Artistic Expression

Immense psychological benefits stem from the artistic expression through dancing. Dance is a creative outlet like no other. Not only by the choreography, mind you. Your creativity can be reflected through the stage design as well as the dance costume. When you’ve already decided what is the message of your performance, choosing an appropriate dance costume is essential. When selecting an outfit, try visiting the Just For Kix website where you will find a plethora of fashion solutions that will compliment the aesthetic you want to portray. The music is another intricate part of any dance and it can also serve as an inspiration to demonstrate your most intimate creative instincts. Being a well-trained dancer allows you to invent your own moves and choreography which isn’t something you can do with most other types of exercise.

Dancing is the best choice for those who need to find a workout routine that will suit their personality and help them stay happy and healthy.