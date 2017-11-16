The Best Moisturizers For Black Women To Wear Under Makeup

If you’re trying to avoid the cake-face look then you know that moisturizing your face before applying make-up is a must-do. However, it is important to avoid products that are going to give your face a greasy or shiny look. We’ve collected for you five of the best moisturizers that we think not only do wonders for your skin but will help to improve your overall facial appearance. (Pricing on products are approximated).

1. Clean & Clear Dual Action Moisturizer

This lotion is great for fighting acne and moisturizing the face as it contains salyclic acid. If you have issues with clogged pores then this product is sure to help reduce that before applying make-up to your face. It has a nice powdery scent and leaves you with a clean feeling. One of our ultimate favorites. Price: $5

2. Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 15

It’s a lightweight lotion that is extremely gentle and perfect for protecting against harmful A and B ultraviolet rays. It also helps knock away dusty, dry skin as Cetaphil is one of the number one dermatologist recommended products for eczema. Price: $6

3. Vaseline Intensive Care Active Firming Deep Smoothing Lotion

Not only is a great lotion for the body, but it works well for the face. This product includes a wrinkle-minimizing retinol and lactic acid and adds a little extra protection from the sun with SPF 5. Price: $9

4. Ambi Even & Clear Daily Moisturizer with SPF 30

This moisturizer works to even skin tone and add nutrients to the skin with Vitamin C & E and natural soy. The texture helps the skin to feel smoother and works with the overall Ambi system to help even out skin. The SPF 30 adds a high level of sun protection without the pasty feel of sunscreen, which is important for evening skin.

5. Neutrogena Oil-Free Moisture Combination Skin

If you want to steer clear of breakouts make sure to use a moisturizer that is oil-free. This lotion is lightweight and works to not only moisturize dry areas but also to control shine. It comes in different variations for different skin types (oily, combination, dry) and with different levels of SPF for sun protection. If you have T-Zone issues, this moisturizer is a great solvent for them. Price: $9.