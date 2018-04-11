3 Celebrity Skin Care Secrets That Every Girl Should Know

When you look at the skin of a celebrity, you’ll probably see that it is insanely clear. In fact, you’ll probably not even remember the last time you saw a celebrity with a pimple or acne scars. The truth is that celebrities are not another breed of human that is able to avoid these types of problems — most of the time it all comes down to their skin care routine. They follow a few simple tips to make sure that they don’t experience these problems in the first place, and when they do, they always follow a solid treatment regime to try to eliminate them as fast as possible. The best thing is, that it’s more than possible for you to do this as well!

Drink Water — Lots Of It

Drinking water is insanely good for your health. It’s also been proven to hydrate your skin as well. After all, when you drink water, it filters through the body and it hydrates millions of cells at any one time. The problem is that it never quite makes its way to the skin’s surface. When you look at the science behind skin hydration, you’ll find that you need to drink water, and then use a skin serum on top of that. This essentially hydrates the cells underneath the skin, and then the skin itself!

Look out for a serum that contains hyaluronic acid as well as sodium PCA if possible. Skin cells need water in order to survive, so it’s really quite essential that you follow this regime. The results will probably blow you away and it’s a great way for you to really go that extra mile with your routine. This is also the best blackhead removal method as well, in case you were wondering!

Reduce The Amount of Makeup You Wear

If you’re constantly wearing makeup then your skin can’t actually perform the biological function of respiration, so in this respect, it doesn’t breathe at all. If you avoid moisturizer at night or even if you try to avoid putting makeup on then this won’t help you at all. If you don’t remove your makeup at night on the other hand then this will lead you to experience bad skin problems. When celebrities are not in front of the camera or the public eye, guess what? They are not wearing makeup! If you struggle with reducing your makeup usage, try to find some light makeup looks (concealer and mascara only!) than you can opt in on days that you don’t need a full face of Fenty Beauty.

The other important thing that you have to do here is try to choose makeup that is good for your skin type. You’ll want one that protects you against UV rays and it can work wonders for your skin. So as you can see, wearing makeup can actually help your skin to stay protected, but only if you’re using the right one and only if you take it off at night.

Don’t Just Wash Your Face Once a Day

When you sleep, your body goes into repair mode and this ultimately means that your skin secretes toxins. For this reason, you’ll want to wash your skin in the morning and then again at night. When you do this, you can easily experience cleaner and smoother skin, and you’d be surprised at what a difference it can make to oily or dry skin. Just make sure that you aren’t too rough with your skin when you are exfoliating.