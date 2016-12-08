5 Ways to Monetize Your Digital Brand in the New Year

avatar
By Kyshira Moffett •  December 8, 2016

 

Personal branding is definitely a buzzword these days especially as social media continues to grow and take off. We all know what a brand is (your reputation) and why it’s important (differentiator). But what many struggle with, especially in the digital space, is how to monetize their brands. You’ve made a video that’s gone viral, now what? You have thousands of Instagram followers, but what do you do with them? Here’s five ways you can begin to monetize your digital brand in 2017.

Become an Affiliate

Many companies offer affiliate links to their products and services. An affiliate link is a web URL that your followers can use to sign up for a service or purchase something, that links back to you. You can either earn commission, credits and/or free items based on the number of people that use your link. There are a number of companies such as Moo, Vistaprint, Fiverr and more that offer these programs automatically. If you can’t find an affiliate program for your favorite company, reach out to their PR team and ask about a program!

Use Shopstyle Collective to Show Off Your Fashion

Shopstyle is another affiliate program that is extremely unique. It offers you the ability to earn commissions based on sales from a variety of fashion lines.  If you are a style influencer, you can use Shopstyle to refer your followers to the stores where they can find those pieces and earn money if they purchase it. Shopstyle also partners with cosmetic and handbag companies so you can make it easy for your followers to get your entire look, literally.

Create Your Own Products

Do you use catch phrases and words that catch on like wildfire? Why not put those phrases on a shirt, bag or coffee mug? You can use sites such The Printful or Spreadshirt to create custom designs and sell them without having to manage inventory. This will allow you to earn extra income and spread awareness of your brand without the headache of having to create and ship items yourself. However, if you want to add the personal touch of shipping yourself, Discount Mugs and Vistaprint are great starter sites to buy things in bulk. You can also work with a local printer in your community.

Write a Book

Amazon has made it incredibly easy for you to publish a book without working with a large publisher. Amazon’s Createspace platform allows you to create both physical and Kindle books to sell on the platform. If you have expertise and enjoy writing, consider putting your thoughts on paper. Writing a quality book does take time, but once it’s done, you’ll be able to enjoy the passive income of your product for years to come.

Partner with Influencer Networks

There’s a been a steady rise in companies that connect influencers with brands. If you have an interest in working with companies, consider partnering with an influencer network. The network will provide you with opportunities to work with brands on specific campaigns that can result in free product and/or payment.  A few networks to consider include Influenster, Tap Influence, and Linqia.

What goals have you set for your brand in 2017? Tell us in the comments and let’s continue the conversation.

About the author

Kyshira Moffett

Kyshira S. Moffett is a career advisor, professional speaker and brand strategist. Kyshira has previous experience as an HR Professional within the financial services industry and higher education. She is also the creator of thisisHERmovement.com, a lifestyle brand that has skyrocketed into a full-fledged movement. The blog, thisishermovement.com centers on career, branding and lifestyle topics. #HERmovement represents today's busy bombshell, the ambitious millennial in pursuit of excellence while feeling the fear and doing it anyway.

ALSO ON BAUCE:

Earn
These Are The Best Ways to Save Extra Money While Shopping Online
Earn
Nobody Warned Me That Credit Cards Could Ruin Your Life
Earn
18 Ways to Make More Money While You Sleep
Earn
What’s a 401(k) and Why Do Self-Made Women Need One?
Earn
Are You Losing Money in Your Bank Account To Unused Subscriptions?
Earn
How to Invest Your Coins Even If You’ve Never Seen a Stock Chart Before

JOIN THE DISCUSSION

Comments

  • Friday Favorites | Blogging Tips | Addicted to Fries December 9, 2016 at 7:57 pm

    […] 6…Five Ways to Monetize Your Digital Brand>>> […]

    Reply
ARE YOU READY? GET IT NOW!
Increase more than 500% of Email Subscribers!
Your Information will never be shared with any third party.
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
Turpis dis amet adipiscing hac montes odio ac velit? Porta, non rhoncus vut, vel, et adipiscing magna pulvinar adipiscing est adipiscing urna. Dignissim rhoncus scelerisque pulvinar?
GET IT NOW
500% MORE SUBSCRIBERS
EFFICIENCY
BOOST YOUR SALES
CREATIVITY
INSPIRE YOUR VISITORS
BE UNIQUE
CREATE UNIQUE POPUPS
CONNECT WITH BAUCE WOMEN LIKE YOU.
Sorry, we only roll with all-stars.
Join our community to get access to free resources that will help you build your empire without breaking a nail. We put you on to the best of the best info out there.
Your Information will never be shared with any third party. Promise.
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
All rights reserved © Company Name, 2014
Dolor aliquet augue augue sit magnis, magna aenean aenean et! Et tempor, facilisis cursus turpis tempor odio, cursus montes ac turpis. Ultrices! Massa integer augue ridiculus adipiscing, massa cras pid. Turpis placerat scelerisque, vut odio mus non, mattis porttitor, nunc odio, turpis tortor sit? Pid amet, sed facilisis.
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tandempo
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim donus
  • Montes vutario lacus quis arcupolisio
  • Leftomato denitro oculus tepircos den
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas popupius
  • Afrenius globalus spiritum tandempo
  • Fitatos vutario lacus quis arcup delis
Do you want massive traffic?
Dignissim enim porta aliquam nisi pellentesque. Pulvinar rhoncus magnis turpis sit odio pid pulvinar mattis integer aliquam!
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia montes
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum quis
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix digit
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul pat turtulis
* we never share your e-mail with third parties.
Do you want more traffic?
Dignissim enim porta aliquam nisi pellentesque. Pulvinar rhoncus magnis turpis sit odio pid pulvinar mattis integer aliquam!
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia montes
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum quis
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix digit
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul pat turtulis
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER AND START INCREASING YOUR PROFITS NOW!
* we never share your e-mail with third parties.
Do you want massive traffic?
Scelerisque augue ac hac, aliquet, nascetur turpis. Augue diam phasellus odio lorem integer, aliquam aliquam sociis nisi adipiscing hacac.
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul bela
PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxMDAlIiBzcmM9Imh0dHA6Ly93d3cueW91dHViZS5jb20vZW1iZWQvajhsU2NITzJtTTAiIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSIwIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW4+PC9pZnJhbWU+
* we never share your details with third parties.
ARE YOU READY? GET IT NOW!
Increase more than 500% of Email Subscribers!
Your Information will never be shared with any third party.