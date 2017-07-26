Believe

5 Powerful Ways To Make Your Bad Day Better

Don’t let those sad thoughts get you down.

Are you having a bad day? Did something happen that’s just got you in a funk? Maybe you’re processing through a lot of feelings right now that just have you in a sour mood. If you are in need of an instant pick me up or just a need a reminder of why things won’t stay terrible for long, then read this message. It will help you sort through your emotions and get you right for the day.

1. Figure out what’s bothering you

Realize what the real deep, rooted issue is. Don’t take it out on other people because other people aren’t the reason for it.

2. Address the problem

Not everyone has a biased, trust worthy person to talk to in their life, so sit down and write about your feelings and get it out. If you keep all those emotions bottled inside, it can carry a heavy toll. You need to let it out, whether you’re speaking to someone or writing down your feelings with no hesitation. Letting it out will help you immensely.

3. Let it go

One thing that we all need to realize is that some of us get so lost in our own problems that we tend to forget about our surroundings. In perspective, our tiny problems mean nothing no matter what we do and think about. It’s not going to change the sun coming out in the morning and the moon coming out at night and the Earth to keep spinning.

One thing that people don’t realize is that stress and anxiety can consume you. Overtime it can change you as a person and if you aren’t letting it out or talking about it with someone, asking for help, writing it down and just letting it go, you’re going to be holding onto these issues and pain it’ll just keep building up – anxiety, anger, hatred, depression, waiting to erupt. By letting it go, opens your eyes to the conclusion that you do not need to keep holding it back because nothing you’re holding onto is worth it.

4. Know Your Worth

The key to living a happy, peaceful life is not going to happen if you keep changing things on the outside, it’s all about working on the inside. Materialistic things don’t lead to happiness. It’s a distraction from what really matters. Don’t you think achieving a goal meaningful to you will make you happier than a bunch of stuff that leaves you feeling empty before you know it?

“If I just had this, everything would be better.”

Guess what, it won’t be better. It’s only you, working on yourself that going to make you happier.

5. Distract Yourself

Were fragile, were human beings and we have so many things that goes on every single day that we let consume us and take us, but that is not the goal. The goal is to be happy, to be peaceful, and to be okay and content with who you are and where you stand. Everyone has bad days and you are not alone. It can get better and you don’t realize how much power that you have; it’s all within yourself. Don’t let little problems bother you, because there are so many bigger and better things to be happy about. Work on yourself and make your goals come to life.

“Just because today is a terrible day, doesn’t mean tomorrow might not be the best day of your entire life, you just have to wake up and get there.” – Pete Wentz

