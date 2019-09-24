How To Pass The CompTIA A+ Certification Exams Like An IT Pro

First of all, let’s give you some context. CompTIA is a computing technology industry association that was created to be vendor-neutral in the IT sector. It is a group of IT Resellers, IT Distributors, IT Manufacturers, and IT Training Centers. They dedicated themselves to making technical people smart and able to use their skills in the real world.

The reason the company was created was behind the existence of a great variety of similar certifications before CompTIA A+. Every manufacturer had its own credential, so you have to get Compaq certified, IBM certified, and DELL certified. They had to have several or all of these types of certificates and most of their requirements were overlapping with each other. But now you just need the CompTIA A+ certification that compiles many different core pieces of technical information into one credential. It saves a lot of time for everybody, especially you.

Due to this circumstance, the certificate does have a worldwide multinational reach. Over 100 countries are part of the CompTIA A+ certification, and there are various languages its exam is provided in (English, Dutch, Arabic, Japanese, Spanish, Korean, German, and French).

Advantages of CompTIA A+ Certification

The purpose behind taking the CompTIA A+ certification is not just because it is the most popular technology credential in the world, it will be your way into today’s top leading IT industries. There are a lot of companies that use this certificate. Here are some of them:

Intel

RICOH

NISSAN

BlueCross BlueShield

HP

DELL

If you are ready to be certified with CompTIA A+, don’t miss your chance because you will be definitely awarded a huge variety of advantages in positions offered and possibilities appeared. Thus, you can be a field service technician, an analyst for desktop support, a support specialist, ora help desk tier 2 support. And the list is even bigger than you think. It will be easy for you to find any of these listed jobs, moreover, you will be offered a very competitive salary as well.

As indicated by the U.S. Agency of Labor Statistics, the IT specialists will have ideal career opportunities in the following years. It anticipates that development in this field should be at a quicker pace. Talking about the salary for job opportunities after getting the CompTIA A+ certification, it ranges from $45,000 to more than $60,000. This seems pretty fair for a basic IT expert.

Prerequisites for CompTIA A+ Certification

The CompTIA A+ certification is a significant achievement for any individual who has essential knowledge of PC. In case you haven’t read the official requirements, there are no obligatory prerequisites. However, CompTIA prescribes that the applicant should have some experience in the IT field (it can range from 9 to 12 months). If you don’t have any relevant experience in the field of IT, you are still eligible for the test but it’s just a recommendation.

CompTIA A+ Exam Pattern

As indicated by the testing services for CompTIA A+, the certification exam comprises of two sets. It includes 220-1001 (Core 1) and 220-1002 (Core 2). However, the candidate needs to know the difference between these 2 tests. The first part covers such topics as mobile devices, Cloud and network troubleshooting, hardware, and virtualization. And the second one evaluates your skills in installing and configuring the various OS, operational procedures and software troubleshooting.

Both tests comprise of 180 questions in total and you have to spend 90 minutes of your time per each part. All of the questions are MCQ-based, there are also drag and drop and performance-based questions. The last type of questions measures your capacity to take care of any problem in the given situation. The environment you’d be performing won’t be the ideal lab, and in this way, it may have confined framework functionality. Numerous PBQs show up at the start of the test. Utilize this information to deal with the measure of time you spend on every exam question. Use practice tests from ExamSnap to indicate your strong and weak areas.

The highest score on each of the exams is on the scale of 100-900, and the score for passing the 220-1001 exam is 675 while it is 700 for the 220-1002 test. Both certification exams are substantial for 3 years and they can be kept up through recertification. You will need$219 as an exam fee for each test, and it’s worth this price to get you into the IT industry.

Abilities You Gain with CompTIA A+ Certification

If you are wondering what are the basic abilities that you will possess or/and master after being certified with the CompTIA A+ credential, then look through the below-mentioned skills. One of the abilities you will gain is recognizing, utilizing, and associating equipment segments and gadgets. Also, you could introduce and bolster Windows OS with order line and customer support. Network, hardware, and software troubleshooting will be another useful skill to obtain. You will troubleshoot PC, mobile devices, and network issues, including app security support. Talking about mobile devices, you will succeed in their installation and configuration. After passing the certification exam, you will be able to define systems and its links, including SOHO, TCP/IP, and WIFI; distinguish and ensure against all sorts of security vulnerabilities for gadgets and their system associations; comprehend mobile OS, Linux, and Mac Operating Systems.

Now you know how important this certification is for your career growth and success. Whenever stepping into the IT firm, every industry requires some sort of certificate, and CompTIA A+ is the most primary credential that they list. The CompTIA A+ certification is the best in terms of getting certified in the field of IT. This is because of the way it covers numerous fundamental standards of hiring IT specialists. This is appropriate for those professionals who are searching for a promotion to get their entry-level IT job. So, if you are a tech geek and want to pursue your career in the field you are passionate about, then CompTIA A+ is meant for you.