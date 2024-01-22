The Best Foods for Office Parties, Ranked

Office parties happen only once or twice a year. One thing that excites coworkers during these events is the food served during the party. Food is the center of any special gathering and can make or break the party. Consider this list if you’ve been tasked to prepare the best foods for office parties that will impress everyone.

1. Pizza

Pizza is a classic and a staple at every party. People enjoy it with their family every day, so your co-workers will surely love having this menu at your party. Pizza is versatile, and its toppings can be anything that suits everyone’s palate. A vegetable pizza is great for vegetarians, while meat lovers will delight in bits of beef, sausage, ham, and crispy bacon in their pizza. The taste of the gooey cheese and savory sauce will keep them coming back for a slice every time.

2. Wings

Who doesn’t fancy crispy, spicy, savory chicken wings at an office party? They’re the MVP of any gathering. Whether fried, grilled or baked, nothing can compete with the delicious flavor of juicy wings coated with your favorite sauce, from honey mustard to spicy and sweet and sour. Serve them with incredible side dishes, like onion rings and potato wedges. Never skip these wings in your next office get-together.

3. Nachos

Nachos are one of the best foods for office parties. They’re a messy finger food perfect for cheese and meat lovers, but you can also add a healthy spin to them for coworkers watching their diet. Serve them wholesome nachos with baked chips and extra veggie toppings, like beans and bell peppers. Beans are rich in fiber that promotes gut health and helps manage weight, so everyone can enjoy it without guilt. Besides the sense of shared enjoyment from eating, they add a fun Mexican flair to your office party.

4. Granola

Although a traditional breakfast, granola is also a popular office party food and there’s a lot to love about it. For one, they’re made with oats, nuts, seeds and maple syrup. These healthy ingredients make them worthy to enjoy by even a picky co-worker. This naturally sweetened fare is very satisfying and nutritious, ideal for office mates who want to enjoy a workplace get-together healthily.

5. Fresh Fruits

Fresh fruits make it to the list of the best foods for office parties since they satisfy the sweet cravings of coworkers on a diet. They should never miss your party table. Not only are they enjoyable to munch, but they have low calories and are rich in essential nutrients, like fiber, potassium, and vitamin C. Adding some berries, apples, pears, and slices of seasonal fruits is a healthy treat for everyone.

6. Sliders

Sliders are mini-burgers that pack a big flavor. They’re your best bet to please your teammates by putting their favorite flavors in a tiny bun. A perfect snack for all ages, these mini versions of the classic juicy American fare can liven up the party and impress the crowd.

Sliders are easy to make, but if you’re preparing five or more different foods, consider a catering service to pull together all the menus. It’s a practical solution that makes preparing for a party stress-free. You can discuss what foods you plan to serve at the party and the company will prepare them.

7. Trail Mix

Trail mix is a quick, easy office party snack that’s healthy and delicious. They pair perfectly with any drink, from fruit juices to cocktails. The irresistible taste of the combined nuts, chocolate chips, dried fruits and pretzels will surely be a hit at your party. Build your own nutritious trail mix with your chosen ingredients, get a store-bought, and serve creatively to impress your guests.

8. Salads

Salads are the best foods for office parties. Although they are rarely scene-stealers, you can make them the center of the party with the right recipe and balance of flavors. First, you’ll have to make your salad colorful by adding the freshest and crunchiest greens and vibrantly red tomatoes, onions and nuts. Make it extra special by nailing the right texture and flavor. To do this, combine the creamy soft cheeses, crunchy vegetables, salty nuts and a slightly sweet dressing. Salads are a hearty, refreshing snack for any gathering.

9. Meatballs

If you need something savory at the party table, the appetizing meatballs will easily capture everyone’s buds. They’re the tasty bite you need to keep your co-workers happy and full, plus they come in different flavors, from teriyaki to barbecue and sweet and spicy. You have several options for dippings and meat from chicken, beef, pork and turkey. The secret to a hit meatball is the sauce, so get a good recipe. Ask your officemates what flavor they want to serve and they’ll find it hard to resist these savory treats.

10. Guacamole

Another easy-to-whip-up office party snack is the classic guacamole. Serve it with a homemade tortilla and choose between a chunky or smooth flavor. Prepare a restaurant-worthy guacamole for your colleagues with a few ingredients that include avocados, vegetables, lime, salt, herbs and spices. If you want a twist from the basic dip, serve it in wonton wrappers. Guacamole bites are the ultimate way to enjoy delectable flavors in a single bite. Make sure to make lots of these, as you’ll have to refill quickly throughout the party.

Treat Your Buds With These Tasty Office Party Snacks

Food gives life to the party. If you’re assigned to prepare for an office party, know that the foods served will make it more interesting, enjoyable and memorable. They help create special moments, so consider these 10 best foods for office parties if you don’t know what to knock up. Alternatively, ask your coworkers for suggestions. Making these foods requires time and effort –- if you don’t have both, get a catering service that can prepare, deliver and set up the menus in your party venue.