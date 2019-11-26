Women have made great strides in the workplace. As a female student in college, the sky is essentially the limit. You can choose to take any career path that piques your interest. Of course, that assumes that you have a career path in mind.

Today, women can become anything they please. However, that sort of diversity in opportunity can confuse some students, both men, and women. Female students, in particular, struggle to identify the career paths they should adopt because they do not just want to secure a well-paying job.

Rather, they want to pursue a balanced life, one in which they are making money, socializing, starting families, essentially living a well-rounded existence. This puts young female students that do not know which career they must choose to make their dreams come true in a difficult position.

If you fall within this category, you are not alone. And if you are looking for inspiration, these are some of the career paths that other female students will most likely pursue in 2020.

1) I.T

The information technology arena has undergone numerous developments and advancements over the last few decades but it is showing no signs of stopping. This is why so many women are attracted to it. The field offers women options in terms of the type of work they can pursue. They can work on their own or as part of a team, developing programs or managing computer systems, making video games or building phones.

The sky is the limit for women in this field. There are no restrictions on what they can or cannot do. The field also creates an opportunity for women to work from home.

2) Freelance Writing

If you spend time online, you have probably noticed that the number of blogs written by women has grown. So many successful female bloggers started as housewives with free time or a desire to make their own money. And once they realized that they could blog about their interests, they went on to create massive online empires.

Plenty of female students are starting to target this field. Some of them blog. Others are editors. Quite a number can see the money that the freelance writing arena has to offer. But they are primarily attracted to freedom, the fact that you can work whenever you want.

3) Healthcare

Women have always flocked to the medical field. This is because they are natural caregivers. Decades ago, the majority of women in medicine were nurses. These days, women can become surgeons, pharmacists, physicians, basically any rank in medicine that they desire.

This is why female students are targeting this career path. It brings money, power, and status to the table. But there is also an opportunity to help the less fortunate. If you have even the slightest interest in medicine, you should know that medical programs are demanding, not only in terms of money but time as well. You must be prepared to surrender your entire life to your career.

The other problem is the number of papers that you need to deliver before you graduate. Luckily every female student can get nursing papers for sale at Copycrafter.net, it’s really convenient.

4) Mental Health

The fact that women are natural caregivers means that they are also suited to the field of mental health. They are empathetic. They also know how to listen and communicate. Besides the opportunity provided to help people, you stand to make a lot of money, especially if you can accumulate the necessary experience.

Female students were already flocking to the mental health field before. But their numbers are definitely going to grow in the coming months and years.

5) Civil Engineering

When people think about women in the workplace, their minds immediately turn to journalism, interior design, advertising and other careers of that ilk. They rarely think about civil engineering. That is a mistake because women are starting to flood this field in greater numbers than ever before.

Civil Engineers build things. They design and manage infrastructure-related projects. That brings with it quite a bit of prestige and that is attractive to female students who want to leave their mark on the world.

They want to go down in history as the women who built dams and skyscrapers and roads. They also want to earn the massive paychecks attached to such projects. As such, you shouldn’t be too surprised to find female students enrolling in civil engineering courses.