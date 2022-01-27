Playdates are for Adults: How to Make New Friends in Adulthood

Does your call log consists of your boyfriend, mom and sister? It seems like the older you get the harder it becomes to count who your friends are. This is because most people live in a world where they simply go to work, and go home. The key: stop going straight home, and be a friend if you want to keep a friend. Below are 4 ways to make new friends as an adult.

#1: Like Who Likes You

We all have that one associate who always asks us to hangout, or that one coworker who always wants to grab a drink after work. Instead of brushing them off, take them up on their offer. As adults the childhood expectations of wanting to only hangout with the “cool kids” is negatively affecting your social life.

So what your coworker may not look like someone you would have hung out with in high school, or they seem to come from a different background so you automatically judge them before getting to know them. Try this: the next time an associate asks to grab drinks or invite you to an event, just say yes. You will find that liking those who like you will reward you with a circle of trusted girlfriends.

#2: Grow your knowledge

Remember how easy it was to make friends in grade-school or even in your college sorority? This is because when you can come together for a common goal, you’ll automatically meet like-minded people. Just because you now have your degree doesn’t mean you should stop intentionally being around like-minded individuals. Take a shot of liquid courage and sign up for a cooking class, art class or volunteer at your church. You’ll be pleasantly surprised at whose path crosses with yours.

#3: Identify Your Gift

Today many longtime friendships occur, because people are trying to “make it” together. When you start operating in your gift, you’ll naturally gravitate to those in the same industry. It’ll be the common interests and shared passions that creates the foundation for a prosperous friendship. Get serious about operating in your gifts and passions so that life will naturally introduce you to those willing to be in your corner for a lifetime.

#4: Maintain Connections with Real Friends

Hard truth: you’re not growing out of all of your friends; you’re simply failing to be a good one. We all know that life gets in the way, and you are probably so busy trying to be there for yourself that you emotionally can’t be there for anyone else right now. The reality is that sometimes you’re going to have to do what you don’t want to do if you want a friendship to last a life time. Don’t miss graduations, weddings, or milestone birthdays; creating those memories matter. Make it a priority to be the friend who shows up, and watch how your social circle stands the test of time.









