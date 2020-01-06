3 Lifestyle Changes That Will Make Your Year Less Stressful

Modern-day life can be pretty stressful. We tend to have hectic schedules and are under constant pressure to perform, achieve, and be productive. It’s rare you find people who kick back and relax on a regular basis. Instead, what free time we have is usually spent rapidly trying to catch up with all the people in your life you’ve neglected a little due to work and other commitments. But this is no way to live. Stress is bad for your body and bad for your mind. To make a change, why not incorporate these three simple stress-busters into your life!



Learn to Say No

One of the biggest changes that many people can make in their lives to reduce the amount of pressure they find themselves under is to learn to say no. So many of us end up stressed out and weighed down by commitments we’re not actually gaining much from! Kindness can, unfortunately, be taken as a weakness and people we know can (again, unfortunately) take advantage of this. If an employer repeatedly asks for you to stay behind, start early or take work home and you’re not getting paid for it, don’t be afraid to say no. If a friend wants to spend too much time with you and you’re not getting any time for yourself, decline some future offers. You don’t ever need to feel pressured into doing anything that causes you stress!



Try Out Natural Stress Busters

There are various natural herbs and plants that can significantly reduce stress. These vary greatly from one another, but all are worth considering or consulting your doctor about if you want to try them out! You can buy weed online, invest in lavender to scatter around your house, drink teas made with chamomile, or give a whole host of different plant matter a try! There are so many plants and herbs that give relaxing effects that it’s worth carrying out a little trial and error to see which are best for you and what you find the best and most effective way to implement them into your lifestyle.

Give Meditation and Mindfulness a Go

Meditation has long been seen as a simple and free way to relax and feel at peace. Mindfulness has become increasingly popular in recent years, however, it relies on many of the same principles as meditation. Both center themselves around living in the moment without passing judgment. There are plenty of apps and online tutorials that can help you to master your technique, so why not give them a go?



These are just three steps you can try out. There are plenty of other things you can do that may work better for you! The important thing is that you don’t accept stress as a permanent state of being. You can suffer negative consequences of being under constant stress, ranging from deterioration of your physical health to triggering or worsening of mental health conditions. Hopefully, the three suggested steps above can help you to relax for a change!

