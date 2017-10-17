Believe

Be Carefree, Black Girl! 3 Ways To Reawaken Your Inner Spirit

We are always hustling and bustling, moving at a million miles per hour to keep up with our weekly routines. If you’re a self-made woman, you are a master of organizing your priorities, but you also know how pressures start to build up over time. Being constantly on the go leaves little time for focusing on our spiritual wellness—which is a crucial factor to health and happiness.

Fortunately, it is easy to incorporate activities into your weekly hustle that focus on the human spirit, placing more value on your feelings than material things. Spirituality also encompasses a connection to nature, showcasing the healing and comforting powers of the great outdoors. By appreciating what nature provides for us, we can reawaken the inner spirit and change our lifestyle habits to reflect health and happiness.

1. Spend a Weekend in Nature

If you feel the need to reconnect with your inner self and with Mother Nature, there are many weekend adventure trips that can leave you feeling more centered and inspired. When we are immersed in our workweek routines, it’s easy to forget about the many advantages to spending time outdoors. Being surrounded by nature decreases stress levels and can help us to address emotional issues that may have been mounting. Nature is known to have a restorative effect on us, and it will leave your spirit feeling rejuvenated after a long weekend away.

2. Take a Minimalist Approach

Whether or not you decide to become a full-fledged minimalist, there are certain minimalist approaches that can help you beat a more spiritual life. Parting with excessive belongings is a sure fire way to help you appreciate the small things. Minimalism is deeply rooted in spiritual practice, encouraging us to seek out our passions without being distracted by our possessions. Re-orienting ourselves away from money and belongings can put us in contact with our spirits in a truer, more honest way.

3. Get Active

Exercising or participating in physical activity is known to help a variety of conditions and to generally boost your mood. By being active, you can increase endorphins and feel happier almost instantly, which can lead to you feeling both more physically and spiritually aware. Taking care of your body by exercising will ultimately result in you being more in touch with yourself and your needs. And, getting active can be a great way to unwind in a social setting and boost your self-confidence.

By spending time in nature, taking a minimalist approach to life, and staying active, working women can revitalize their spirit by seeking honest and organic activities that can lead to a fuller sense of self.

Featured Photo via Brian Fraser
