Looking for productivity boosters is essential in today’s fast-paced world. One unique approach that’s gaining popularity is working alongside your pet. Studies suggest that the presence of your animal companion can positively impact your productivity, whether you’re working from home or in the office with your teammates. Explore the benefits of working with pets, its possible drawbacks and tips for a productive day at work.

What Are the Benefits of Working With Pets?

Bringing pets into the workplace has various advantages.

Helps Boost Productivity

Your pet’s presence in your office creates a more comfortable atmosphere, bringing calm into the workplace. When employees are relaxed, they are more likely to be productive. With two out of three employees saying their jobs stress them out, a furry friend’s companion can help reduce work-related worries and anxiety.

Enhances Workplace Well-Being

Given the competitive corporate industry, many companies continuously seek ways to boost employee well-being. A study revealed that dogs at the workplace influence the collective well-being of employees. Having dogs and cats in the office can help diffuse a stressful situation, contributing to more positive collaborations.

For instance, Amazon’s “Dogs at Work” program encourages employees to bring their dogs to the office. Some benefits include play areas, dog-friendly events, discounted pet insurance and complimentary treats. Many workers agree that their favorite part about this program is seeing their colleagues smile when they see their pets in the workplace.

Encourages Collaboration

A study showed that dogs can help promote better communication and social cohesion in the workplace, contributing to co-worker bonding. One of the best benefits of working alongside your pet is they can catalyze productive discussions with your workmates. Think of when you stopped by a teammate’s cubicle to pet their adorable companion and found yourself chatting with them.

Reduced Stress

The presence of animal companions — particularly dogs — in the workplace can help reduce stress levels as the day progresses. Less stress makes you feel calmer, enabling you to tackle challenging tasks. It’s also excellent for your health — stress can affect your immune system, leading to an inflammatory response. Promoting a pet-friendly workplace can keep you healthy, decreasing the number of sick days you need to use.

The Possible Challenges of Working Alongside Your Pet

While working alongside your animal companion can boost your productivity, it has some drawbacks. Whether you’re working from home or in the office, here are some potential challenges you might encounter.

Messy Workplace

Pets can make a mess. If dogs and cats are bored, they may become destructive. Even if the furry companion is potty trained, they might relieve themselves around the place. This might distract the pet owner, who needs to clean up after their pets and individuals around the area.

Higher Risk of Allergies

Some people are allergic to pets. While medications are available to relieve allergy symptoms, not everyone is willing to incur medication costs or constantly sneeze while working. Ensure to check on your staff for pet allergy concerns before implementing a bring-your-pet-to-work day.

Increased Risk of Distraction

Pets are adorable creatures. However, their cuteness may be a double-edged sword. While it can boost productivity, some individuals may spend more time petting animals than focusing on work. Additionally, bored animals can be loud and destructive. This is why interactive toys are essential.

Tips for Bringing Pets to the Office

With over 70% of U.S. households owning at least one pet, it’s no surprise that many employees are drawn to companies with a pet-friendly culture. However, business owners should weigh the benefits and potential drawbacks of working alongside their pets. Consider these tips when working with pets in the workplace.

Establish Clear Guidelines

Specify approved pet types to avoid confusion. Require immunization records to prevent disease from spreading in your office. Tell pet owners to provide identification tags and microchips if they get separated from their human companions. As a leader, you must assert these rules for everyone’s safety.

Designate a Place for Play and Rest

Assess areas suitable for accommodating animals. These areas can help reduce distraction and potential mess inside your facility. Provide waste bags, wet wipes, water, treats and toys to keep animals busy. Most importantly, choose places far from your client-facing work areas, such as meeting rooms.

Be Considerate

Recognize employees who may have pet allergies. Implement regular cleaning sessions, air purifiers and pet-free zones to accommodate their needs. You must also establish noise control measures, such as providing noise-canceling headphones and access to soundproof rooms. Consider implementing quiet hours to reduce disruptions.

Set Boundaries

Make sure pets are trained to understand boundaries during work hours. Teach simple commands like “stay” and “lay down” to help regulate their behavior when you need to focus on work.

Prepare and Work Well

Pets make amazing companions in life and at work. While it may require preparation, this can be extremely rewarding for you and your workmates. Remember these tips to enjoy the presence of your furry friend while staying productive at work.