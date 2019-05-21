How To Rebuild Your Life After Rough Circumstances

Life can get crazy sometimes. One minute, everything is going right and then boom! You’re hit with some unforeseen circumstance that leaves you in a whirlwind. Whether you’re dealing with legal troubles, have hit rock bottom from addiction, lost a job, ended your relationship, or suffered a loss, getting back up may seem impossible. You’re overwhelmed with emotions and it feels as if all hope is gone.

It’s true. There are circumstances in life that can rock you to the core. It can be physically, mentally, spiritually, and financially draining. Be that as it may, this too shall pass. You can pick yourself up again and be successful – no matter what your circumstances are. Here’s some advice on how to proceed.

Own Your Part in It

There may be certain circumstances in life that you can’t avoid. Things that you cannot change or situations you cannot control. However, in some instances, issues arise due to poor decisions or bad behavior.

For example, if you were drinking and driving, chances are you’re going to get pulled over. This could lead to hefty fines, court appearances, and license suspension. However, if you feel tempted to drink and drive or want to take necessary precautions to prevent an issue from arising, you may want to install an ignition interlock device. There are several ignition interlock devices in California that you can purchase and install in any type of vehicle.

Owning your part or making the decision to change circumstances you can control isn’t easy, but it is the first step to rebuilding your life. Once you know your role in all of this, you can make better decisions in the future to prevent it from happening.

Get Assistance

It may seem as if there are no resources available when you fall on difficult times but the truth is, there are. As strong as you are, you can’t always handle the problems in your life on your own. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with reaching out to others for assistance.

If you’re struggling with drugs and alcohol and can’t quit on your own then enroll yourself in an inpatient or outpatient alcohol treatment center to get the help you need. They have detox centers, therapists, and other medical staff on hand to assist you in the very difficult process of beating addiction.

Maybe you’re having a hard time dealing with your divorce. Then reach out to a divorce attorney as well as a therapist to help you through the traumatic experience. A divorce attorney can ensure that your rights are upheld while a therapist can help you to get over your grief.

Seeking help is a sign of strength – not weakness. There are programs and people out there willing to help you get your life back together. So, do the research and reach out.

Accept Your New Normal

Part of the reason it can be difficult for people to pick themselves back up after struggling is fear of change and letting go. When you hold onto the past and what was comfortable for you, you can’t get past it physically or mentally.

It’s going to be hard but it’s time to accept your “new normal”. A great way to master this is by starting to look on the bright side. Perhaps you did lose your job but there are other opportunities out there. Maybe your relationship ended, but it frees you up to find someone who is better suited for you.

Realizing what can come out of your hard times helps to keep you in the present and hopeful for the future as you begin to rebuild your life.

Make a Plan and Take Action

To really begin rebuilding your life for success you need to create a plan. You’ve owned your part, gotten assistance with turning things around, and have come to grips with where you are today. Now, use this information and newfound energy to set goals for a brighter future.

Where do you want to be a year from now? What things do you have to do to get there? Start creating easy to obtain goals and working towards them every day. Though there are days where it might seem more challenging to do, and times where you fall short of your goals, the idea is to keep pushing until you see progress.



Life isn’t always easy. There are going to be times in your life when you feel like everything is going wrong. The key to rebuilding your life is to not wallow in your emotions, keep reliving the past, or trying to tackle it all by yourself. Instead, you have to get up and make moves towards building a more successful future.