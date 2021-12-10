How to ensure your headband hair wig stays on: steps and tips to wear it right!

Headband hair wigs are designed for covering heads for hiding hair damage as well as for styling purposes. Convenient to wear, they do not require glue or clips.

Here we have jotted down what exactly headband is and how to wear the wig right!

Headband wig

While browsing through youtube, you must have seen many women wearing headband wigs which is a style of wig that is quite convenient while wearing and removing it. Made of material that resembles a headband, a hair accessory is sewn on the stretchy velcro.

These wigs need to be worn just like a regular cap; behind the lace, there are three combs, one on each side – left, right, and one in the back, which refrains your wig to slip off.

How to wear headbands wig, right?

Headband wigs are easy to wear and suitable, especially for beginners. This wig requires no glue or laces. Just put it on your head, and you are good to go. Here are some steps which you can follow for installing a headband wig;

Steps;

1- Brush your natural hair back with a small brush; however, keep a layer of baby hairs that will make it look more natural and real.

2-Put a headband wig on, directly on your head, and comb up top. Using velcro, tighten the wig while making sure that the bottom comb is attached. Latching the velcro part is essential as it refrains the wig from slipping.

3-After putting the headband, you can now style it. As for summer, you can style it into a ponytail and go for some colorful headbands. To keep your headband more stable, choose to go for a wider one; it will also help hide the black headband of the wig.

What is the difference between headband wigs and regular lace ones?

A human wig can work wonders for your styling needs, but here are three differences between headband wigs and regular lace ones.

Installation

Headbands are easy to put on, you can secure them behind the ears, and you are good to go. It does not require glue or lace. They are easily adjustable as it uses velcro.

On the other hand, lace wigs require glue for adjusting it. They are more complicated to put on, so they are not recommended for beginners.

Hairline

With headband wigs, you can easily show your hairline. A wig comes with three kinds of hairlines; Pre-Plucked, Natural, and Widow’s peak; depending upon your liking, you can choose. Headband wigs allow your scalp to breathe.

Price

A headband wig price can be pocket-friendly and is made up of real human hair, whereas a regular wig can be expensive. So if you have limited funds, then a headband wig is a choice to go for.

Tips for wearing them right

A Headband wig should be worn depending upon your face shape; go for one that naturally blends with your face.

-if you have an oval-shaped face, do not pull back your hairband much, as it can look weird since if you pull it back too much, it can make your forehead look big and long. When you put it around the hairline, it will look more natural and stable.

-For a long face shape go for a headband wig, with curly or a weave one; even if you go for a headband with a bang, then go for a wider one that makes it look more natural.

-For a round-shaped face, it’s best to go for length, which is 20 inches or longer, to make your face look long and sleek.

Summary

Summary

Headband wigs look amazing if worn right, convenient, and easy to put; these tips and tricks will help wear it right.










