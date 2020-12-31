5 Ways to Be More Sustainable In The New Year

With the New Year approaching now is the time to refocus on your health, wellness, and goals. If part of your plan is to try to become more sustainable, we have a few tips to help you get into gear and accomplish that goal! Now, don’t be nervous that you aren’t doing enough, or that what you are doing won’t make a big impact. A small step toward living a more sustainable lifestyle can make a big difference. So, let’s get to it!

1. Food Storage

Having reusable containers is an easy way to cut down on waste! OXO’s food containers come in all different shapes and sizes to be able to store leftovers or to reduce your plastic storage bag usage. If you find yourself out and about at a restaurant, don’t be afraid to take a container with you! This cuts down majorly on Styrofoam consumption, because you won’t have to use the containers the restaurant provides. They will also work for taking your lunch to work, or for taking your friends’ treats to their homes. Just make sure you label them with your name! Your friends will love them so much, they may try to keep them!

2. Cold Cup

Yeti is tops when it comes to products to keep your drinks hot and cold. Their 20 oz rambler is perfect to cut down on your usage of single-use cups. If the 20 oz cup isn’t the right size for you, Yeti has plenty of other options to choose from. That way, you can pick the one perfect for you. They also have different colors available and you can even personalize them with your name or a graphic. Not only do they have cups and mugs, but reusable water bottles, too! That way you are limiting your single plastic usage as well! If you get a 36 oz bottle, that is over 2 plastic bottles worth of plastic being saved per one fill up of the bottle. Cutting back on plastic in that way is super easy, and in the long run a more affordable, way to live more sustainably.

3. Reusable Bags

Stasher is a company dedicated to reducing plastic waste, one plastic bag at a time. Their reusable bags are easy to use and come in different colors and sizes. Plus, these bags are so versatile it will be hard to find something they aren’t capable of. They are dishwasher, oven, microwave, fridge, freezer, and boil safe! Meaning that you can not only store things in them, but you can cook inside them too! And they are made from platinum silicone which does not degrade over time. These are a must when trying to live more sustainably because they are built to last!

4. Beeswax Wrap

Using wrap from Bee’s Wrap will reduce your need for using plastic cling-wrap or tin foil. Bee’s Wrap is a company built on sustainability. By using a mix of organic cotton, sustainable beeswax, tree resin, and organic jojoba oil, they have created a reusable, compostable, washable alternative to plastic cling-wrap, and it actually works! You can even use it to wrap fruit, sandwiches, and veggies instead of sticking them in a plastic bag. They have different bundle packs to be able to fit your wrapping needs.

5. Waste-reducing Soap and Cleaners

Blueland has clean cleaning products and soap that will also reduce your carbon footprint all while cleaning your spaces. They use non-toxic ingredients and recyclable packaging for their cleaning tablets. If you use these products you will never have to buy another plastic bottle of glass, bathroom, or multi-surface cleaner, hand soap, or dish soap again. You would only have to buy the tablet refills, fill your glass bottle with water, and get to cleaning! Talk about a major plastic cut down and sustainable way of living! Scientists have predicted that by 2050 the ocean will contain more plastic by weight, than it will fish. By using Blueland (and maybe getting your friends and family in on using it, too), it will be a small step toward plastic-free living.

Remember with sustainability, every little bit can make a difference. It is about persistence, practice, and patience. You got this!















