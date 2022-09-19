How This Fashion Mogul On The Rise Accidentally Grossed Over $2.5 million

Turning lemons into lemonade is an admirable feat. But, when someone transforms a sour situation into $2.5 million in four years, that represents another level of resilience and ingenuity. Jance Chartae, an e-commerce guru, hit her entrepreneurial stride after losing her job in November 2018. Armed with her own knowledge and experiences, Jance has launched an educational empire in the e-commerce arena. Through her Boutique Academy, Jance teaches an array of key skills such as sales, marketing, scaling a business etc. BAUCEs looking to break into this space can benefit from Jance’s advice:

Navigating a Shift in Employment

Upon realizing that she would be losing her job, Jance had to step back and take inventory of her career goals. When describing this experience, Jance confirms: “When my job closed down I decided not to look for a new job. Part of me felt crazy for having so much faith that I would be able to take care of myself financially and another part of me was willing to bet it all because I believed in myself. For the first time in my life, I realized that all of my retail experience had given me a ton of useful knowledge. And I also think that the encouragement of my YouTube subscribers made me a bit more confident to push through and see what would happen. So, I definitely had a bit of self-doubt, but strangely I also had the most belief and determination I ever had. I learned that my job was going out of business about 6 months before it actually closed. So, I had about 6 months to figure it out. Looking back, if I had a choice, I would’ve preferred giving myself at least a year to prepare for the transition to full-time entrepreneurship. I know a year may sound like a long time. But, if I had known better, there would have been something in particular that I would’ve worked on each month leading up to turning a side hustle into a career. I definitely feel that I needed more time to acquire more discipline and also to save money. Entrepreneurship is so unpredictable. Although you’ll learn a ton during the experience, there is so much that you can learn about yourself and business before you make the transition.”

Overcoming obstacles

Jance can boast an impressive roster of clients and a track record of success. However, this BAUCE did not always encounter smooth sailing in her career. Jance divulges: “The biggest obstacle I encountered early on was not making very much money and when I did make it, I didn’t know what to do with it. When you’re so reliant on consistently being paid on a schedule, it’s very odd to not know when your next paycheck or pay date will come. I’d also say that friendships became an obstacle as well. I wasn’t making enough money to sustain my life and business, so I definitely wasn’t making enough money for fun and games. I also understood that entrepreneurship required a level of discipline that I had never displayed. So, I had to learn to say no and stay at home. I had to learn to prioritize what needed to be paid for rather than making bad money decisions and paying for things that didn’t serve my greater purpose. On top of that, I was newly married. So, trying to figure out marriage plus business while trying to maintain friendships was quite odd for me. Now, I’m definitely on more solid ground. I’m able to pay myself a very reasonable salary and keep the business afloat. But the saying ‘more money, more problems is so true’. Business comes with expenses. And the more money you make is often the result of more money spent. It seems to be a never-ending cycle at times. But it’s a constant learning experience. And I’m still navigating the obstacles of changing friendships as my life and priorities have definitely shifted during the last few years.”

Planting the Seeds of Success

Rome wasn’t built in a day and Jance did not build her brand overnight. Accomplishments came in the form of milestones for Jance. When describing her early days, Jance explains; “I actually started my YouTube channel a few months before learning that my job was going out of business. So, I actually started sharing retail gems before I ever knew that I was going to venture into entrepreneurship. When I learned that my job was closing, I continued to make videos sharing information with business owners and it dawned on me that maybe I should start a business too. So, with the decision to launch my own business I decided that I would document the process and my own learnings and experiences which eventually became curriculum, books, and programs for other business owners. Because of the encouragement of my YouTube subscribers, coaching seemed like an obvious stepping stone for me.” For BAUCEs curious about branching into e-commerce, it is important to consider areas where you already have experience and/or a demonstrated skill set.

Pearls of Wisdom

Jance entered the e-commerce space with a deep familiarity with its nuances and dynamics. Nevertheless, there are a few lessons that Jance wishes she had realized before beginning her journey. When looking back on her time as an entrepreneur, Jance emphasizes: “I wish someone had told me that you have to create momentum and that momentum doesn’t last forever, so you better have next steps already planned out. It’s such a strange concept to understand or accept as an online business owner. When we think of the internet, we think of it as a massive opportunity to reach millions or billions of people. But, it isn’t an easy task at all. I think the hardest part about it is not understanding that momentum can come at any moment. At any moment it can work just like you want it to. And just as quickly as you got it, you can lose it. We often aren’t ready for the success we desire. We often don’t know how to keep it. And we often don’t know how to get it back.”

Jance’s myriad of experiences comprises the mosaic of her impressive career. Despite her success, Jance has no intention of resting on her laurels. Understanding the latest trends and innovations in e-commerce is an essential part of her workflow. Relevance does not come easily. In explaining her process, Jance shares: “I keep a competitive edge by doing 2 things; 1) teaching by sharing my own real-time experiences in business and 2) being myself. I find that those are the easiest ways to continue to keep people’s attention as well as establish your authority within any industry. People want to know you as a person and they want proof that you know what you’re talking about. I prefer to show and tell, rather than just tell.” You may be wondering what’s next for Jance. According to this e-commerce expert, the answer is simple: “ My hope is that I am able to continue to live life with the freedom of choice and also be able to continue to grow and expand my businesses in a way that continues to impact women all over the world every single day.”