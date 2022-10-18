How Entrepreneur Keisha Green Advocates For Accessibility Through Fashion

Keisha Green is a creator in every sense of the word. This business leader/activist has spent her life building beautiful things. Keisha has formed successful companies, supportive communities, and, above all, an enduring brand. Throughout different seasons of life, Keisha has remained proactive and authentic. In 2013, Keisha became a double amputee after a horrific car accident. Today, Keisha is leveraging her experiences in consumer retail, innovation, fashion, and advocacy for her clothing line, the Push Collection. Now, she is sharing key insights with BAUCEs.

Listen to your customer base

Keisha’s empire expanded into fashion after years of feedback from her loyal clients. When describing her journey, Keisha shares, “I have always been into fashion. When I had the car accident in 2013, I was getting ready to launch a boutique… People would always ask me where I bought something, or who styled me. I am always paying attention to what my followers and customer base are looking for.” This represents a practical approach for an entrepreneur. According to Catherine Cote, who writes for the Harvard Business Review, proactively evaluating customer appetite can materially benefit a company in its early stages. In the article regarding the value of preliminary research, Cote emphasizes: “Before launching your venture, it’s wise to conduct market research to ensure your product or service will be well received. Feedback from people who fall into your target demographics can be invaluable as you iterate on and improve your product. Performing market research can also help you determine a pricing strategy by gauging customers’ willingness to pay for your product. Additionally, it can improve the user experience by revealing what features matter most to potential customers.” Clearly, Keisha already understood this vital concept before launching the Push Collection Boutique.

Authenticity creates longevity

Keisha Green has hundreds of thousands of followers on her social media pages. Building an enduring group of supporters can only happen through years of hard work. What’s Keisha’s secret to captivating such an engaged audience? Authenticity. When describing how living authentically has impacted her career, Keisha reflects: “God has allowed me to be such an influencer that people literally love me. People buy you before they buy what you make. So, for me marketing was important…Authenticity always comes through video. People want to feel your spirit, hear your voice, and connect with you. They want to hear you talk, hear your heart, and understand your passion. I am an influencer, but… I am consistent and uncompromising, and I am extremely integral. So, [my followers] have an expectation from me and I have an expectation for myself.”

Curate a team who shares your core values

An impressive brand requires an equally impressive group of driven, dynamic, and diverse people. Keisha is selective and intentional when it comes to building her personal team. Detailing her process, Keisha explains: “I literally just put together a mastermind team for strategizing and rebranding…They have been consistent with me. They have been supportive of me. I see areas where they can absolutely add to this brand. They have a voice and I am giving them authority to operate in those areas. I believe they can be a blessing to the brand, vision, and journey. I do a lot of things in the ministry space, and these are God-fearing women who have integrity, love me, and believe in the brand. They are also women who are not afraid to speak up and say ‘We shouldn’t do that.’ They are smart, loving, trusting, and consistent. And all of them have great talents.”

Envision the consumer during the design process

The Push Collection boasts a beautiful assortment of designs. The pieces are eye-catching, elegant, and undeniably electric. Vivid colors, dazzling patterns, and bold textures appear throughout the various offerings. The collection overall has a clear impact: confidence. Keisha knows exactly how she wants clients to feel when they wear Push Collection pieces. Keisha states: “Your appearance is a presentation that protects your power while preventing pity. When [my clients] wear the pieces, I want them to always project confidence. People embrace you when you look good and feel good.” Keisha sets a high bar for herself and for her products. As such, she meticulously sourced and evaluated the materials for her pieces. For BAUCEs in the consumer retail space, Keisha advises: “It’s important to put your hands on the merchandise to make sure that it really reaches your standard of what you want to bring forth.”

Empower your community along the way

Keisha prioritizes activism alongside her professional commitments. This includes serving as an advocate and mentor to different groups who have disabilities. Keisha shares: “All models for the Push Collection are also amputees such as the Legless & Wheelchair Divas. I have already done photoshoots with them in the past. I bring these opportunities because other people receive opportunities like this all of the time. I love giving them a platform.” Keisha’s activism reaches far beyond the Push Collection as well. When highlighting the next steps on her activism agenda, Keisha outlines: “Right now my amputee community is a top priority. I have a ‘Nothing Missing’ meetup, which will be an all-amputee event happening in Atlanta on December 10th…I never see other people like me at conferences. They don’t know if an event will be accessible. So right now, I want to give opportunities that haven’t been given to that community.”

Keisha Green continues to pursue excellence in all facets of life. The visionary Push Collection is one piece in her mosaic of creativity. And this is only the beginning. This artist and advocate have big plans for the Push Collection. She confirms: “The Boutique is online right now. We will be brick-in-mortar in 2023 as well. In the future, we are looking for a Push Collection in Atlanta, Miami, Houston, NYC, and LA.”