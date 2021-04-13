First Time Botox: All You Need To Know

Botox is considered one trendy cosmetic procedure all over the world and also the most asked cosmetic service. If you are scheduled to undergo Botox treatment for the very first tie, or if you are thinking about it, then this article is for you. The surgeon will ensure there won’t be surprises during the process.

Here are the things you can look forward to when getting this cosmetic procedure for the very first time.

Botox Overview

Allergen produced Botox, available in an injectable form found at dermatologist clinic, which taps bacterium clostridium botulinum, a type of neurotoxic protein. This is renowned for addressing signs of aging.

This treatment works to weaken your muscles in the face temporarily. These muscles cause crow’s feet, laugh lines, and wrinkles. Botox can reduce the wrinkles and other signs of aging, giving you a young-looking skin. However, this treatment doesn’t totally paralyze your face or lead to an unnatural appearance once an expert performs it.

Who Is Qualified to Undergo Botox treatment?

With time, muscle contraction due to smiling, laughing, and frowning generates permanent furrows and wrinkles on your face. Generally, patients think of undergoing this treatment after seeing these signs of aging. This is also reliable and effective preventative treatment starting in the late 20s or before reaching the age of 30. While this treatment is usually related to women, nine percent of the treatments are performed on men.

For those considering this treatment, the surgeon will do some assessment through a consultation interview to determine if you are qualified to undergo this treatment.

What can I expect?

Botox treatment is safe, quick as well as very effective. In an attempt to be totally transparent with patients, you can look forward to before, during, and after the treatment.

Before Treatment

Before getting the treatment, you will meet with a dermatologist for a consultation. During the consultation, you will be asked to give some information about your medical background to make sure that it is effective and safe for you.

The dermatologist will also answer all your questions concerning the treatment to talk about which parts of your face you want to be injected with Botox.

During the meeting with the dermatologists, he or shell will have to know things before recommending the treatments, such as:

Medication

Medical condition

Surgical history

Pregnancy

Medication: The expert will want to know all the drugs you take, including OTC remedies and prescription medicines, herbal supplements, and vitamins. This process is vital to ensure that the treatment will not generate bad results due to interaction with medications.

Medical Condition: Any health or medications you have will be brought out during the consultation. In case you have nerve conditions or muscle conditions, or if you are breathing issues before, you might not be qualified to undergo the treatment. Also, you must tell your dermatologists if you experience weakness in forehead muscles, drooping eyelids, and issue raising eyebrows often.

Surgical Background: Once you have surgery done on your face or have a plan, you have to discuss it with the dermatologists because this can affect the Botox result. Facial surgeries take account of elective procedures like facelifts and brow lifts and medically needed surgeries to the jaw and face.

Pregnancy: For a pregnant or nursing mom, a dermatologist needs to know this. Botox is not advisable for pregnant and lactating moms. While no research shows any risk involved with this treatment while pregnant, your dermatologist will want to keep you safe.

During the Treatment

The initial appointment will be easy and quick. Usually, the whole treatment process is done in just a matter of fifteen minutes. Here is a thorough list of the things you need to look forward to from start to end of the Botox treatment.

You and the dermatologist will assess what was discussed at the interview or consultation appointment, which includes how much treatment you’re getting and which parts of your face.

The dermatologist will carefully determine as well as mark the parts that need to be treated.

A dermatologist will use a mild cleanser to specific parts of your face.

If you feel discomfort, the dermatologist will use numbing cream or ice to numb targeted parts.

He or she will make use of a narrow micro-needle to inject Botox straight into the muscles. 1 to 3 injections might be required.

Pressure and ice will be used to the injected parts to avoid swelling.

After the Treatment

Botox doesn’t need initial downtime. So, you can resume your normal activities right away after getting the treatment. You will see results in the first week. After your appointment, a dermatologist will provide aftercare tips to ensure you don’t cause unintended damage and side effects. In rare conditions, Botox is able to migrate to other parts of your face. To steer clear of these things, you need to follow some guidelines such as:

Stop rubbing or massaging the treated parts.

Avoid lying down for 4 hours after the treatment.

Wait twenty-four hours to workout.

Are there any side effects?

Botox is safe. But, as with other kinds of treatment, the harmful effect can happen. Some side effects are just minor or mild and will vanish after a couple of days. You can ask your specialist for more information about side effects. But, some of the common side effects are:

Minor swelling

Numbness

Bruising

Redness

In case you experience swelling, difficulty in breathing, swallowing, and rashes, seek or call emergency medical treatment. Serious side effects can signify a severe but rare allergic reaction.

Results

The result lasts up to 3 to 6 months. To continue getting the perks of the treatment, schedule Botox at regular intervals. You can schedule a treatment every three months or prior to a special occasion. It is vital to keep in mind that this treatment isn’t permanent. If you stop the treatment, your wrinkles and lines will slowly return in due course.

Written by: Dr. Carol Eisenstat, Dr. Carol Eisenstat is a highly trained and skilled board-certified anesthesiologist with a passion for facial aesthetic. Read about her here.



















