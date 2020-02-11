4 Fascinating Facts About Champagne That Every Woman Should Know

One of the reasons why women drink champagne is to enjoy the moment. A bottle of sparkling wine is perfect in celebrating an achievement, wedding day, anniversaries, and perhaps all the special occasions of their lives. Moreover, sipping a glass of this bubbly liquor can also be a woman’s way to relax after a stressful day.

Whatever reasons you may have for drinking sparkling wine, these four fascinating facts about the champagne will make you love it even more.

Drinking Champagne In Moderation Can Actually Improve Heart Health

Champagne is a type of wine made from white and red grapes, which are known to be great sources of antioxidants called polyphenols. These antioxidants provide great help in preventing blood clots and other damages to the blood vessels.

Aside from that, polyphenols can also help to reduce bad cholesterol, which lowers the risk of strokes and other heart problems. Nonetheless, it would be best to drink in moderation to reap the benefits that you want to gain.

The Ideal Temperature to Serve Champagne is 8-10°C

If you don’t want to numb your taste buds, you shouldn’t drink champagne that is colder than 10 °C (50 °F). As such, drinking it ice-cold like soft drinks means that you might skip on discovering its full potential.

Hence, if this bubbly beverage is too cold, there’s a possibility that you won’t experience the smooth and full-bodied character that it may have. Instead, you will only have a bland and potentially bitter wine.

Moreover, placing a bottle of champagne in a freezer is not the fastest way to chill it. Thus, it is more recommended to chill a bottle of sparkling wine by placing it in an ice bucket, half-filled with water, half with ice and submerge it for about 20 minutes.

However, not every champagne should be poured on a glass at the same temperature – since there are non-vintage blends and mature vintage champagnes. Because of their varying degrees of complexity and different properties, they should be served at the right temperature to make the most out of your champagne party. With that said, here’s a guide on how to chill them.

Non-Vintage Champagne Temperature

The ideal temperature of non-vintage champagne ranges from 8-10°C( 46.4°F – 50°F). When you put it in the fridge, it will take approximately 4-hours before it can be served. If you choose to place it in the freezer, make sure to put it down after 15 minutes. But if you put it in an ice-bucket with half-ice and half water, it will consume 20 mins before it’s good to go.

Vintage Champagne Temperature

Vintage or exceptional champagnes, such as Dom Perignon Wines, are better served slightly warmer. The ideal temperature of this sparkling wine ranges from 10°C – 12°C (50°F – 53.6°F). It should only have a fridge cooling time of approximately 3-hours, and freezer cooling time of 10 minutes. But if you want to chill it traditionally, you can put it in a bucket with ice and water then wait for 15 minutes before serving.

You Can Include Champagne in Your Beauty Regimen

Besides the benefits anyone could get in sipping a glass of champagne, it can also help achieve a young-looking skin if used in the beauty regimen. In fact, it is particularly beneficial for those ladies who have acne-prone or oily skin.

The antioxidants found in sparkling wine may help in removing excess oil and sebum that are clogging the pores. Aside from that, champagne also contains polyphenols, which help reduce skin redness and inflammation as well as tartaric acid that evens out skin tone.

To include bubbly on your beauty routine, here are the steps on how to make sparkling wine as your toner and how to apply it on your face.

First, put the remnants of your champagne bottle on the fridge to make the wine slightly chilled.

In a bowl, combine a half-cup of water and half-cup of champagne.

Before the application, you should cleanse your face thoroughly.

After cleansing your skin, soak a cotton ball or pad into the bowl of champagne, then sweep it over your entire face.

Lastly, put a generous amount of moisturizer after applying the champagne on your face to avoid drying out your skin.

Champagne is Actually Good For Your Hair

The best way to consume champagne is by drinking it. However, the second-best might be mind-blowing! This sparkling wine can actually work wonders for your hair. The antioxidants and polyphenols found in this bubbly beverage can help boost the shine and softness of your hair while also protecting it from UV rays and air pollution.

Moreover, the golden color of champagne can also bring out and enhances the golden tones in highlights, and its effervescence and consistency can give the hair great volume and a gorgeous glow.

Takeaway

With the fascinating facts about champagne mentioned above, you might say that it is more than just an alcoholic beverage. It can be your key to achieve a young-looking skin and or a helping hand to maintain a healthier body. However, to reap its health benefits, you should always drink champagne moderately.