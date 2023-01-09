Designing A Mid Century Modern House: Tips From The Architect

Are you looking for a way to make your home stand out from the block? You don’t need to go bold and modern to create a trend-setting abode. Mid Century Modern is making a major comeback, and we’ve got the inside scoop from an experienced architect on how to design your very own mid-mod masterpiece. From furniture selection to materials, come take a guided tour of this unique style.

Key features of mid century modern design

Mid-Century Modern architecture has been enjoyed for over 50 years, and its influence can still be seen in new designs today. Key elements of mid-century modern style include using organic and rectilinear shapes; smooth, sleek surfaces and minimal ornamentation; large windows to take advantage of natural lighting; dynamic use of color; integration with the outdoors through covered terraces, patios, and gardens; open floor plans that blend living, dining and kitchen spaces; exposed structural beams or columns to embrace a sense of space within the home.

Interior features may include an emphasis on natural woods or Formica-based materials such as laminate countertops or cabinet doors, as well as tufted cushions, velvet chairs, and angular furniture rather than rounded features. Colors were often bright and inspiring (think oranges, reds, turquoise). If you’re looking to create a mid-century modern theme in your home decorating project, then you should consider exploring Truoba Mid-Century Modern house plans for inspiration and maybe even remodeling your house with their plans.

Tips for using mid-century modern design in your home

Furniture: One of the key elements of this style is furniture that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Often featuring organic shapes, like curved lines with thin legs or angled back paneling, many pieces were made from different materials such as chrome or stainless steel. Look for sofa options with tufted upholstery and wicker rocking chairs to bring in the element of comfort found in the midcentury style.

Lighting: Lighting was an integral part of mid-20th-century interior design ideals. Creative ways to incorporate lighting into your home include pendant lights with angular lines, adjustable wall sconces, or table lamps with a spidery base and vintage globe shades. For a real showstopper, vintage chandeliers are a great way to add character with their bold designs incorporating brass finishes or opaque glass panels.

Color Palette: Rich shades in warm tones were staples during this period — browns and reds complemented by black accents juxtaposed against mustard yellows make for an effective color scheme when designing your space. Deep blues contrasted against warm preppy hues can bring an unexpected splash when using accent pieces such as pillows or curtains throughout your home design layout.

Patterns & Textures: To boost an already textured interior through colorful abstract prints or simplistic fabric choices—using fabrics such as velvet give off lasting effects that weren’t just used on furniture but also included carpets and flooring within entryways as well as wall coverings throughout homes—all blending together in harmony while still providing ample flavor infused into each desired corner of one’s living space.

Conclusion

To truly bring the thoughtfulness of midcentury design into your homes through a curated interior design palette is no small feat, but by following these suggestions you will be one step closer to achieving a refined look that speaks true mid-century modern house style without being overly ornate or lacking creativity.