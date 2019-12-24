How CBD Can Help Reduce Your Anxiety and Depression

Anxiety and depression are the most common mental disorders in the United States. Statistically, as much as 19.1% of adult Americans have some form of diagnosed anxiety, and 7.1% suffer from a major depressive disorder. While these conditions are highly treatable, the medications required to combat them frequently come with a plethora of side effects. Cannabidiol, currently used as a childhood epilepsy medication, might provide a safer and more natural alternative.

Why Is CBD Effective Against Depression And Anxiety?

Being one of 113 cannabinoids in marijuana, CBD directly affects a person’s endocannabinoid system. The endocannabinoid system is extensive and regulates many factors and processes in the body, including mood stability, memory, and pain sensation. CBD can, therefore, make a person feel better by binding to the receptors in the endocannabinoid system.

Besides, research suggests that cannabidiol facilitates the production of serotonin that regulates the mood and prevents people from being anxious and depressed. This mechanism is not entirely understood, although researchers attribute the phenomenon to how CBD binds to 5-HT1A serotonin receptors.

CBD acts particularly rapidly when inhaled, meaning that CBD cartridges could soon become a form of panic medication.

Forms Of Cannabidiol Medication

Currently, CBD is only available in one medication as a liquid oral solution. Although the drug is not intended to treat mental disorders, prospective CBD medication for depression and anxiety might have similar forms in the future. Cannabidiol can come as a liquid, as pills, or even gummies when it is intended for younger patients.

CBD vape pen cartridge that carries a measured dose of the medicine is also an option. While it may be inconvenient for some people, many others will find this form of delivery preferable. CBD vape cartridge would introduce the medication into a person’s bloodstream within seconds after inhalation, making it particularly suitable for the treatment of anxiety and panic.

CBD For Anxiety

Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) affects approximately 2.7% of the adult population in the United States. It is a condition associated with constant and intense distress, sleep problems, and inhibited social interactions. Since marijuana is known for its relaxing properties, many people choose to self-medicate by abusing the drug instead of getting professional help. Pure CBD, however, might be useful in anxiety treatment.

When marijuana is abused, it is known to produce intense anxiety, paranoia, and irritability in many users. It is virtually impossible to predict the outcome of the abuse for a person suffering from anxiety, particularly in large doses. This property of cannabis makes many people skeptical regarding its therapeutic potential in the treatment of GAD.

While many components in cannabis tend to induce stress and anxiety, pure CBD doesn’t display the same effects. Studies on animals and human subjects show that CBD treatment helps slow the heart rate and normalize breathing. In patients with social anxiety, CBD was proven to ease the distress connected to public speaking. Overall, cannabidiol cannot compete with other specialized anxiety medications, but it can exert a less aggressive influence on a person’s body.

Finally, the drug has the potential of becoming a valuable first-aid medication during a panic attack. Since cannabidiol acts most rapidly when it is inhaled, a CBD cartridge for an inhaler or a vaporizer can present a convenient solution for people with the disorder.

Cannabidiol For Depression

Major depressive disorder frequently requires treatment with a specific type of medication called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). These prescription drugs aim to normalize the levels of serotonin in the brain. When a person’s body does not produce sufficient amounts of serotonin or doesn’t retain it properly, the individual may feel fatigued, sadness, and other symptoms associated with depression. Currently, the combination of SSRI treatment and cognitive behavioral therapy is the most widely employed technique to help people recover from depression.

While generally effective, SSRIs present significant problems that deter many patients from getting treatment. Many people will have to try several medications before they find the drug that works for them. SSRIs also come together with a range of severe side effects that may be intolerable to some patients. In cases when a person doesn’t respond to SSRI treatment or suffers adverse effects, CBD might be helpful.

It is important to note, however, that the therapeutic properties of cannabis are limited to the medical form of the plant. Although CBD medications can be beneficial to people with depression, abusing marijuana will most likely have the opposite of the desired effect.

Limits Of Cannabidiol Depression And Anxiety Treatment

The primary issue with CBD is the lack of evidence that would determine its effectiveness. Although it is undeniable that cannabidiol has various positive effects that could help manage anxiety and depression, researchers cannot proclaim it to be as beneficial as current medications are.

Another problem with the use of CBD is its legal status in the U.S. Cannabidiol cannot be used in any depression and anxiety medications, and it’s only legal in one epilepsy drug in America. Since CBD is not controlled and tested for quality, any product containing it that a person obtains carries enormous health hazards. Even the best CBD vape cartridge ordered online can contain THC or other unspecified elements. When mental health is at stake, the quality of the used medication is crucial, and relying on CBD in the U.S. instead of going to a doctor is a bid gamble.

CBD And Its Effects On Depression And Anxiety

Cannabidiol is a component in cannabis that exerts a largely positive influence on a person’s body. It can be used to treat several conditions, although the research regarding its effectiveness and safety as a psychiatric drug is still ongoing. CBD might be helpful as a medication against depression and anxiety, as it possesses anxiolytic, antipsychotic, and mood-lifting properties. Also, a CBD oil cartridge for a vaporizer or an inhaler can be convenient for patients who experience panic attacks. The drug can be particularly beneficial for people who are constricted by the side effects of current anxiety and depression medication, although it is debatable whether CBD alone can be sufficient for the treatment.